“YES SIRRR” - Projected no. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams expresses excitement as Reggie Bush reclaims 2005 Heisman Trophy after 14 years

USC's latest Heisman Trophy recipient Caleb Williams reacted to the news of fellow Trojan Reggie Bush getting his Heisman Trophy back.

Williams posted a picture of him holding a USC jersey with Reggie Bush's iconic No. 5 on Instagram stories. He wrote:

"You gotta come back an turn em up now. Back like you never left."

Bush, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, had to give up his award in 2010 following a series of harsh sanctions from the NCAA on the then-Pac-12 school. Key to the sanctions were proofs the ruling body obtained that the Los Angeles school had given Bush improper benefits.

Caleb Williams also posted the breaking news post from ESPN with the following message:

"YES SIRRR."

What did Reggie Bush say about getting his Heisman Trophy back?

ESPN sources revealed on Wednesday that the Heisman Trust was set to announce the decision to welcome the legendary running back into the fold. The famed sports outlet managed to get a statement from Bush. He said:

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family, I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

The president of the Heisman Trust, Michael Comerford, told ESPN the reason behind the decision to re-instate Reggie Bush:

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family. In recognition of his collegiate accomplishments, we considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

It's undeniable that as college athletics have evolved over the last decade, especially with the introduction of NIL deals, it was becoming evermore difficult to justify Bush's exclusion with student-athletes earning millions nowadays.

