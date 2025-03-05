"You can win big-time": Oklahoma's Jim Nagy has high hopes about Brent Venables' team

Jim Nagy interviewed for several positions this offseason. Most notably, he was interviewed to be the next general manager of the New York Jets in the NFL. Ultimately that job went to Darren Mougey, and as a result, Nagy needed to pivot. On February 26th, it was announced that Nagy had been hired as the new general manager of Oklahoma Sooners Football.

Shortly after taking the job, Nagy spoke on Sirius XM College Sports Radio about teaming up with coach Brent Venables to get the Oklahoma Sooners into contention in the SEC. This past season, the Sooners only had six wins in their first season in the SEC after leaving the Big 12.

"This wasn’t the perfect time for a change, but it’s Oklahoma football," Nagy said. "I was asked that question during the interview process, and it’s Oklahoma football.

"You can win and you can win big-time there. Really, just getting in the building and meeting everyone, from President Harroz and Joe Castiglione and Coach Venables. Just really good people there, so it’s set up to success."

Jim Nagy says he will work side by side with Brent Venables

When new management comes into a college football program, it is not always clear what kind of relationship they will have with the coaching staff. However, Jim Nagy emphasized the importance of working in tandem with Brent Venables.

"Coach Venables and I are working side-by-side," Nagy said. "This is a true collaboration. It’s going to be a great fit.

"Again, if I would’ve went up to Norman and really not felt that from him, then I wouldn’t have accepted the role. But we’re going to be on the same page. The interview was great because I could feel his passion come out when we were talking about this thing."

Before their move to the SEC, the Sooners had 10 or more wins in seven of their previous nine seasons. So, the goal for Nagy and Venables will be to get the team back to that success.

