"You gotta come back and turn em up": Caleb Williams has special request to USC legend Reggie Bush after Heisman Trophy reinstatement

Caleb Williams had a special request for USC legend Reggie Bush after the iconic running back had his 2005 Heisman Trophy formally reinstated on Wednesday.

Williams, who is tipped as the top pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft, took to his Instagram story and posed with Bush's No. 5 USC jersey.

"YOU GOTTA COME BACK AN TURN EM UP NOW," Williams wrote on the post. "BACK LIKE YOU NEVER LEFT."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via ayeeecaleb Instagram

Bush was a notable running back at USC from 2003 to 2005. He earned the Heisman Trophy in his final season with the Trojans, rushing for 1,740 yards on 200 carries and 16 touchdowns. He also had 478 yards and two scores on 37 receptions to cap off an outstanding collegiate career.

However, Bush voluntarily forfeited his Heisman Trophy in June 2010, just a few months after winning the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints. He did so after investigations claimed that he violated NCAA rules by accepting gifts and money from sports agents during his collegiate career with the Trojans.

Although it took a long time—14 years, to be precise—Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back. The USC legend released a statement via ESPN after the Heisman Trust reinstated him with college football's most prestigious honor.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family. I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization." Bush said.

In a statement, Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments. We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

Is Caleb Williams set to join the Chicago Bears?

Former USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is widely regarded as the top pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. The Chicago Bears have the best chance of drafting the signal-caller since they hold the No. 1 selection.

The Bears traded Justin Fields earlier this offseason and need a starting quarterback for next season. Hence, all signs point toward Williams landing in Chicago.