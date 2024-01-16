"You need Coach Prime": Robert Griffin III recommends Colorado's Deion Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys following another playoff disappointment

Following another disappointing playoff performance by the Dallas Cowboys, Robert Griffin III has suggested Deion Sanders as the right coach for the franchise. The 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers has notably placed some question marks on Mike McCarthy's future.

Speaking in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Griffin believes Sanders possesses the mindset that can lead the team to championship success and can help change the culture of the franchise. He also noted the financial benefits that come with hiring Coach Prime:

"I know who you need," Griffin said. "You need Coach Prime. That's right… Deion Sanders, Coach Prime. Coach Prime knows how to win in Dallas, he knows what it's like to have a championship mindset. He knows how to hold his guys accountable and he is a culture changer.

"No coach will make Jerry Jones more money than Coach Prime. Deion Sanders will have the Dallas Cowboys high-stepping towards a Lombardi in no time."

Deion Sanders has no desire to become Cowboys coach

While Griffin wants to see Jerry Jones hire Deion Sanders to replace Mike McCarthy, the Colorado head coach has no desire to transition to the professional stage. He made this known while speaking to Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus last summer:

“I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL … I am cut a little different. I love Jerry Jones. I tremendously love that whole family.

"I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

While it took him years after retirement to decide on becoming a coach, Sanders has already spent four seasons as a college football coach. He started his coaching career at HBCU Jackson State in 2020 before moving to Colorado in 2023.

Will Sanders get it right at Colorado in 2024?

Deion Sanders’ first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision hasn't gone well. Although it was a brilliant start for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2023 college football season as they won their first three games, the team went on to lose eight of the subsequent nine.

However, "Coach Prime" is hoping to ensure a better outing in the 2024 season as the Buffaloes bolt to the Big 12. The coach already hired a couple of top-notch assistants ahead of next season and has also been busy with recruitment since the conclusion of the season.