“You're not going to the portal”: CFB analyst weighs in on the importance of Dabo Swinney’s recruiting strategy at Clemson

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have done well this offseason. They have put together a good recruiting class and have also solved some of their problems with transfer portal additions.

On Tuesday, On3 analyst J.D. PicKell discussed the importance of recruiting to the success of Clemson. He talked about how the transfer portal cannot be used as a replacement for good recruiting. It is a supplement that can help, but good recruiting is important to sustained success.

"The transfer portal and recruiting is like going to eat out and groceries," PicKell said. "If you're going to go out every night, that's totally fine. But if your expectation is to have five-star quality, national title quality meals every time, then you better knock it out of the park at the grocery store. That's what they've created the standard at Clemson to be.

"When you make the college football playoff six times in a row, win two titles and make the playoffs this past season as well, you expect to have a national title caliber experience. This is extra important for Clemson to be recruiting at this level because you're not going to the portal to fix recruiting errors. I think it is more important that Clemson is in the top 10."

J.D. PicKell also discussed how Clemson was at its best when it was one of the best recruiting teams in the nation:

"When you look at what Clemson has been. We just talked about elevating the standard. When did that happen? Why did that happen? It was when Clemson was recruiting in the top 10. During that stretch, 2015 through 2019, whatever it was. Clemson recruited in the top 10 every single year, except for one, and that one year they were at number 11."

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have the No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting class

Although Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have a good 2025 recruiting class, it is not ranked in the top 10. However, their 2026 class could get Swinney and his Tigers back to their former standard.

The Tigers held their annual "Elite Retreat" this past weekend and secured several commitments from players in the 2026 class. That includes commitments from several four-star recruits, including OL Adam Guthrie, WR Naeem Burroughs and S Jaden Gebhardt.

According to 247Sports, Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers have the second-best 2026 recruiting class thus far.

