"You’re pulled in so many different directions": Former Boston College HC Jeff Hafley explains ever-increasing demand of college football

Jeff Hafley left his head coaching role at Boston College after four years in January to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, marking a return to the NFL. His exit from the Eagles is spurred by the series of changes affecting the college football environment.

In his first media session with the Parkers, Hafley discussed how difficult and demanding the college football landscape has become, especially for coaches. He believes there's a need to institute a change that limits the distraction for coaches all year.

“I probably got to watch more football the last week and a half than I’ve gotten to watch in like for months. I mean, as a head coach in college, you’re pulled in so many different directions.

I feel like a kid in a candy store again just sitting there and being able to watch tape. It’s probably one of the most refreshing and clear minds I’ve had in such a long time. I’m having a blast doing it.”

Jeff Hafley calls for changes in college football

Over the years, the participation of college football coaches has increased within programs. This has created little to no time for coaches in the landscape to spend on other things during the offseason. Jeff Hafley is calling to see a change happen in this area soon.

“I don’t want to speak for other college coaches,” Hafley said. “I think being a college head coach is a great job. It’s a great position… It was a storm, basically, since I got the head job, of things that kept getting thrown at you. But you do the best you can, and you adapt.

“Certainly, college football has changed. I’m not going to get on a soapbox here today, but what I will say is that I do think there needs some things to change. But it’s still a great game and there’s still great coaches, but it changed a lot since I started that job.”

In a landscape that has become increasingly demanding, coaches are now involved in several off-season events such as donor functions, recruiting (high school and transfer portal), team workouts and a host of other activities, which makes them work all through the year.

Without a doubt, there are a couple of coaches in college football who possess the same belief as Jeff Hafley. The recent waves of coaching staff transitioning to the NFL probably communicated that. Nonetheless, with the landscape getting more lucrative, the likelihood of a change is very low.