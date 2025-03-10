Travis Hunter is gearing up for a career in the NFL. The two-way star had a great season with the Colorado Buffaloes last year. After leading them to a 9-4 campaign and a bowl appearance, Hunter was declared the winner of the Heisman Trophy. He is now projected to be a top pick during the draft in April.

On Thursday, former 49ers TE Vernon Davis appeared on the Travis Hunter Show on YouTube. During their conversation, the two-way star asked Davis for some advice to help him prepare for his NFL career.

"Man, personally, Trav, I think you're ready for the NFL right now," Davis said. "You've been ready. The one thing that you can do right now, cause I mean, as far as the talent goes, you'll probably walk in (on) day one and realize that hey, I'm better than everybody on this field."

"I think the thing you got to do is just continue to be who you are, man," the Super Bowl-winning TE said. "Great human being, great person. Everything else gonna happen for you man. Just go in with an attitude of I'ma do everything that I did in college and more."

Last season, Travis Hunter had 1,258 yards and 15 TDs on offense as a wide receiver and 35 total tackles, along with four interceptions as a cornerback. Apart from winning the Heisman, he was also named as the College Football Player of the Year by SN and AP.

Bomani Jones downplays Travis Hunter's chances of being a two-way player in the NFL

Ahead of the draft, experts and fans have been debating whether Hunter will continue playing both sides of the ball in the NFL. Some believe that the Colorado star will be made to focus on developing in one position, while others believe that Hunter has the skillset to be a two-way player professionally.

Sports journalist Bomani Jones spoke on his podcast earlier this week about Hunter potentially playing two positions in the NFL and said:

"I think playing two positions is preposterous unless they're going to give him two paychecks ... I'm hearing people say he's definitely wide receiver (No.1) and cornerback (No.1) in this draft. Okay. To my crudely informed opinion, I feel like he is rarer as a corner than he is a receiver, and he's not that big."

"I just can't believe they keep pushing this," Jones added. "Like, again, are you giving me two checks? Was I getting two scholarships? Then what are we talking about here?"

Travis Hunter will likely not slip past the top-five picks next month. However, the question that remains is whether the team that drafts him allows him to continue to play on both sides of the ball.

