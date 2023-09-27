"You don't recruit those guys with rappers, weed, and NIL" - Jason Whitlock predicts O-Line struggles for Deion Sanders' Colorado

One of the more glaring weaknesses for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes has been the production of their offensive line. Through the first four games of the season, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 20 times and has been pressured countless other times. While some have to fall on him, the offensive line has to step up.

On "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," Whitlock discussed how the CU offensive line needs a different mindset.

"But when it comes to fixing that offensive line, that's a very small group of people that will be interested in what Deion has going on up in Colorado," Whitlock said. "You don't recruit offensive linemen, the ones you can count on game after game, day after day. You don't recruit those guys with rappers, weed and NIL. You recruit them with a culture of respect that they realize their importance." H/t Fox Sports Radio

While Whitlock is correct that most offensive linemen in the transfer portal are not going to be great, the second portion of the quote can cause a lot of issues. That is a blanket generalization about the culture and what celebrities have been associated with the program by appearing in the locker room and on the sidelines.

There was no issue when Jim Harbaugh was doing this a decade ago with Derek Jeter and Ric Flair to entice recruits.

Does Deion Sanders need to change the culture?

Even if the answer for CU is for a culture change, which it is not, would Deion Sanders even consider it? No. The culture is fine as this Colorado Buffaloes team has been playing for one another. One bad loss against a top 10 team in college football is not going to change it.

The difference is not because of the culture in the program, it is because of the talent. Sanders has discussed being about eight players away from being a national championship contender, and most of that has to do with the offensive line. While it could be difficult to recruit players in the transfer portal as the rules changed, Sanders and his staff can recruit high schoolers and get them to join CU.

When there is talent in a program like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Xavier Weaver offensively, there is no need to change the culture going forward.