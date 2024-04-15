"You want me to dress up to come to practice?": $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders has hilarious back and forth with brother Sanders Jr. over hairstyle 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is putting in the work this offseason. The 22-year-old, who has an NIL value of $4.7 million (as per On3), transferred from Jackson State to Colorado last season after his father Deion Sanders took over as the head coach of the program.

During a recent workout session, Shedeur had a hilarious interaction with his older brother Deion Sanders Jr. In a video posted on "Well Off Media", we see Sanders Jr. teasing his younger brother about trimming his beard and making himself look presentable with a haircut.

"You got the beard going wild", Sanders Jr. said.

Shedeur then cooked up a witty and hilarious response to his brother's request, saying he is locked in during training and asking if Jr. wants the QB to "dress up" for practice.

"Game, it's practice. What I'm suppose to do impress these?", Sanders said. "Fam I'm in grind mode bruh. Now if we have an event or something, I can clean up but right now all I do is go practice at home. What I'm gonna get a haircut for? So you want me to dress up and come to practice? That's basically what he said come back with a suit!" (3:20)

Despite being eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders decided to return to Boulder to play one more season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, after transferring from Jackson State, the 22-year-old put up 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes.

However, after being the most sacked QB in 2023, Shedeur will be looking forward to more protection from his revamped OL this year while playing as a part of the Big 12 Conference.

Shedeur Sanders reveals his worst investment

Boasting an NIL valuation of $4.7 million, the Colorado QB said the worst investment decision he made was in Dogecoin. Initially, Shedeur made a profit off of his investment, but when Dogecoin crashed, it reality hit him hard.

"I say, never again. But that's Shilo. Shilo likes that stock stuff. But that Dogecoin, that threw me off," he said.

Shedeur Sanders shared a few words of wisdom for young NIL athletes about making good financial decisions for themselves.

"Them people losing your stocks, they don't care about your money. You care about your money. So if you invest in yourself and fail, that's on you," the Colorado QB said.

It will be interesting to see how Shedeur Sanders performs in his final collegiate season before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

