"You should want it": Sherrone Moore makes a blunt statement on handling expectations in Michigan

Sherrone Moore came into a difficult situation as the head coach of Michigan a year ago. While the team was coming off a national title, the team was going through a transition. Longtime head coach Jim Harbaugh left the team to take the coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers and QB J.J. McCarthy entered the NFL draft.

As a result, repeating would not be easy, and that obviously did not happen. The Wolverines failed to make the playoffs, and despite some strong wins at the end of the season over Ohio State and Alabama, it was still a poor year as a whole. However, Sherrone Moore has said that he is ready for the pressure.

On Thursday, Moore appeared on 'Next up with Adam Breneman.' On the show, he talked about handling expectations as the head coach of Michigan and how he took the job knowing the pressure he would face (starts at 30:10).

"Yeah I think for me like, pressure is a privilege. So, if you're in this spot, you should want it. You should want the pressure. You should want the expectations to be high.

"Our standards are high, you want them to be high. But all I can control is right now. All I can control is today and getting better today. That's what I try to focus on a lot."

Moore added:

"Been as deep into the daily word and the Bible as much as possible. How much growth you can get there is huge. Just focusing on today and focusing on what we can do today to get better is what we're gonna do. If I can continue to do that and stack the days, that's gonna put us in a great place."

Sherrone Moore is also looking to the future with 2026 recruits

While Sherrone Moore said that he is only focused on today and getting better each day, that is not strictly true. He is also focused on laying a foundation for success for years to come.

On Friday it was reported by On3 that the Michigan Wolverines could be getting their first commitment from the 2026 class. Offensive lineman Bear McWhorter is slated to make his commitment announcement at noon EST on Friday.

Michigan is one of many teams in the mix, including Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Clemson. McWhorter is a four-star prospect.

