"Your wedding is not as important as Georgia-Texas": Josh Pate issues hilarious notice to college football fans ahead of 2024 season

In a recent episode of his podcast, Late Kick, Josh Pate humorously addressed the sacredness of college football Saturdays. He particularly highlighted the rivalry between the University of Georgia and the University of Texas.

Pate emphasized the significance of reserving these Saturdays for football:

"Just give us those 12 or 13. It is the least selfish thing imaginable out of an entire calendar's worth of Saturdays, to say, could I just get like 12 or 13 for myself?"

Despite the importance of weddings, Pate made it clear that they pale in comparison to college football Saturdays:

"Your wedding is not as important to us as Georgia-Texas. If our Saturdays aren't important to you, don't expect your wedding to be more important to us."

The University of Georgia and the University of Texas boast a historic football rivalry, primarily contested during Thanksgiving weekend. They've met five times in total. The series began on December 9, 1950, with Georgia losing 20-40.

Notable matches include the Bulldogs' most significant victory on September 13, 1980, winning 42-0. Their last encounter was on January 1, 2019, in the Sugar Bowl, which Texas won 28-21. Texas holds a 4-1 edge in the series, with victories in 1950, 1958 (13-8 in Austin), 2018 (Sugar Bowl) and 2019. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' lone win came in 1980.

Georgia Bulldogs' transition and recruiting focus for the 2025 season

The Bulldogs had a bittersweet season, losing just one game but failing to secure a spot in the college football playoff despite their back-to-back national championships.

Star tight end Brock Bowers will be absent from the upcoming season as he heads to the NFL draft. However, quarterback Carson Beck, with impressive stats of 3,491 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions, remains a pivotal figure in Kirby Smart's offense.

Despite losing key players, the Bulldogs secured the No. 1-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports, boasting 28 signees, including five 5-star and 19 4-star recruits. Nevertheless, the Class of 2025 still requires attention, currently ranked at No. 8 with only five commitments.

In-state wide receiver Thomas Blackshear, formerly considering Georgia, Tennessee and Florida State, now narrows his choices to Bulldogs and Tennessee. Blackshear, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 197 pounds, is ranked as the No. 39 prospect in Georgia for the Class of 2025. He shows promising potential with his rising stock.

Another prospect catching the Bulldogs' eye is four-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison from Riverview Sumner High in Florida. Standing at 6'5" and weighing 280 pounds, Addison impressed at the Under Armour camp in Orlando, earning position MVP honors. He admired the Bulldogs' disciplined play under Kirby Smart amidst interest from other notable programs.

Blackshear and Addison's decisions could significantly strengthen the Bulldogs' roster for the upcoming seasons.