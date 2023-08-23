Nick Saban's Alabama offense is a work in progress, but "defense and run game" will carry them, says CFB analyst

Alabama isn't expected to compete for and win the national championship this coming season, even though the Crimson Tide has coach Nick Saban at the helm.

They have several issues to deal with, including extensive inexperience in the young team as opposed to other favorites like Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. Even the second favorites, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, have a strong core of returning players.

Appearing on "Always College Football" alongside former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, analyst David Pollack offered a potential solution to Alabama's offense, which is a work in progress this upcoming season:

“If they lean more on their defense and more on their run game, they’re going to have put less on the quarterback’s shoulders.”

How can Alabama regain what it had 10 years ago?

"Maybe that murder-ball as opposed to a little bit more spread, a little bit more airing it out the last couple of years," Pollock said.

He also pointed out what new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will bring to the Alabama offense and its quarterback situation.

“You think about (quarterback Jalen) Milroe in that offense and what he could do with his unbelievable freakish running ability. I find it hard to believe that’s what Nick will go back to, but Rees does a great job of pre-snap motion and flooding zones. Unbelievable job of just understanding what defenses are in and using it against them.”

Alabama is ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP poll, which marks the program's fifteenth consecutive year in the Top 5.

Who will Nick Saban pick as the starting QB for Alabama?

The quarterback situation has never been more critical to Alabama and Nick Saban's success. It has been the running theme of the fall camp, with the wily old coach giving nothing away.

At first, there were just the two prospects, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, competing for the coveted starting spot.

That situation changed when new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees brought in quarterback Tyler Buchner from his old program, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Rees had his say on the QB battle.

"When he went into the portal, we looked at an opportunity to add competition to the room," Rees said. "I think competition at all positions is going to bring out the best in individuals. It's going to add an extra layer of development. It's going to allow people to rise with the competition."

It didn't end there with freshman Dylan Lonergan impressing Nick Saban enough to be highlighted after the last scrimmage for his impressive performances.

"He’s done really well," Nick Saban said. "He shows great ability, great potential. I think that the thing that he needs is experience. ... he’s a talented guy and certainly a guy that we want to continue to try to develop. But he's done a nice job so far in camp."

It is anyone's guess who will be the Crimson Tide's signal-caller when the season kicks off in a week.