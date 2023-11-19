Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban urges fans to vote for Alabama HC for the Paul Bear Bryant awards

Alabama coach Nick Saban has had a rollercoaster season with the Crimson Tide. It started slowly. After picking up steam, the team now boasts a 10-1 overall record and a 7-0 conference record.

His daughter, Kristen Saban, who is her father's biggest cheerleader, has started campaigning for him to win individual awards.

Via her Instagram Stories, she urged Alabama fans to vote for her father to win the Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award, which is awarded to the best college football coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Enter caption

The greatest coaching job by Nick Saban?

Even before the season began, this Alabama team was written off in many corners as one of the worst in the Nick Saban era. There was barely any star quality, and they did not even have an established No. 1 quarterback.

When the Crimson Tide fell to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa no less, the pitchforks came out, and the team responded with a limp 17-3 win against South Florida.

All these weeks later, after nine wins in a row, the Crimson Tide look like a team to be feared, and with an SEC championship game meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs already booked, the focus shifts to the CFP rankings.

During his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Nick Saban outlined his thought process during those early weeks of the season when the naysayers were out in force.

“I thought this team had something to prove,” Saban said. “We had a lot of individuals on this team that had something to prove. We had a young team, so they were still trying to develop a reputation for themselves as players as well as how our team would develop.”

The Alabama coach outlined how the challenge of working hard to become contenders while being doubted made his team even better as opposed to his highly rated teams of the past.

“And the team was important to these guys. They like each other; they get along well,” Saban said. “So teams in the past, a lot of our teams, had such high expectations going into the season from individual players who already had first-round grades to the team’s supposed to be No. 1 all year and win a championship.

"That took some of the fun out of it for the players, which is never good. You want to see your players happy when they win, excited when they do well, enjoying making plays and enjoying each other. I think that’s something that this team has been able to do.

If the Alabama Crimson Tide manage to sneak into the college football playoffs, it could be considered one of Nick Saban's greatest coaching endeavors in his decorated career.