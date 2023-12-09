"Nix's longest completion of the year": Video of Heisman finalist Bo Nix serving food at NYC restaurant prompts hilarious responses from CFB fans

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, alongside fellow Heisman Trophy finalists LSU's Jayden Daniels and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., worked a shift at Raising Cane's Chicken Finger on Friday ahead of the award ceremony on Saturday night.

It's a Heisman tradition for finalists to fulfill a series of tasks in New York City before the award ceremony and the three quarterbacks had to serve chickens this year. One of the three is expected to be named as the successor to Caleb Williams.

Nix, however, caught the attention of many during his shift with his antics. The Ducks' quarterback was seen creatively advertising chickens to customers at the restaurant, which was hilarious to many. Nix was recording saying:

"This is Nix, got your chix, come get it!"

As it did inside the restaurant, this has led to a lot of hilarious reactions from fans online. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Will Bo Nix win the Heisman Trophy?

Bo Nix has had a superb season with Oregon in 2023. The quarterback maintained a consistent high-level performance from the beginning of the season till the end. He threw for 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns, leading the Ducks' offense to a new level under Dan Lanning.

Following his exceptional performance in the late part of the regular season, Nix was considered the favorite for the Heisman Trophy. This was when many considered the Ducks the best team in the nation, blowing out teams with their high-powered offense.

However, after Jayden Daniels claimed the John Unitas Golden Arm Award and the AP College Football Player of the Year, there's now a belief that the LSU quarterback might win the award. The results remain unpredictable due to the multitude of voters involved in the decision-making process. As of now, the competition to succeed Caleb Williams is still wide open.

Bo Nix's draft projection

Bo Nix is widely expected to declare for the NFL draft very soon, marking the end of the quarterback's career on the collegiate landscape. He started at Auburn, where he continued a family legacy, before moving to Oregon via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season.

The quarterback is anticipated to be a first-round pick in 2024 with many mock drafts already placing him as a top-10 selection. With his impressive arm strength and astute ability to locate his receivers, Nix will be ranked very high on the draft board of many NFL teams ahead of the draft event in April 2024.