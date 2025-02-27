“No way I ran a 4.29”: When Coach Prime boldly responded to accusations of not running a 4.27 at the NFL Combine

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, ran one of the most discussed 40-yard dashes in NFL Combine history in 1989. The story goes that he went to the combine in a limo and told the driver that he would be right back.

There is controversy around his 40-yard dash because they used hand timers back then. As a result, there are four times listed for his run, 4.27, 4.27, 4.29 and 4.33. Sanders has refuted claims that he ran slower than 4.27 several times, including in a video posted on YouTube on Jan. 29 with an old clip of him discussing it.

"I went to the combine in a business suit, clean as a board of health because I was a shut down corner before the name was even given. And I gave you a bonus on fourth down. I wanted to go to the combine to prove everything you heard was true. It was no doubt that I was gonna run the 40 and I was gonna break the 40 record. That's all I came for.

"I don't even believe I stretched, you know why? Because I never seen a cheetah stretch before he go get his prey. I felt like I was kinda coming off the ground and as I hit the finish, I can remember saying to myself, 'Say it!' Because I knew everybody was in disbelief. I just wanted the first person to say 4.2 something because 4.3 wasn't even in the factor."

Coach Prime continued to talk about his experience with the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

"Whoever had a 4.29 on their clock should look in the mirror and slap what they see because there's no way I ran a 4.29. This is what truly happened. After I ran the 40 and did what I had to do, I just grabbed my bags, went back to the hotel, conducted a few interviews and went on by my merry way. That was it."

Coach Prime defends his son Shedeur after his decision not to throw at the Combine

While Coach Prime went to the combine in 1989 with the goal of setting a record, his son Shedeur does not have the same mindset.

Shedeur Sanders will attend the NFL Combine but will not be throwing. Instead, he will showcase his skills at Colorado's Pro Day. This decision has drawn significant criticism. Coach Prime defended his son on X on Wednesday.

"God is so good to me and All my kids. I pray u feel this same feeling that I'm experiencing with your kids. Praying for u my man. God bless u."

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been falling slightly in recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see if his decision not to throw at the Combine has even more of an effect.

