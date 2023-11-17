Ohio State Buckeyes Week 12 injury report: Updates on Lathan Ransom, Devin Brown and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes will lock horns with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes are currently leading the B10 East with a 10-0 record. However, they have a few injury woes ahead of their clash against the Golden Gophers this weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes injury report ahead of Week 12

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom

Lathan Ransom's injury update

The Buckeyes will be without Lathan Ransom for the remainder of the 2023 season. The safety suffered a non-contact lower-body injury against Wisconsin towards the end of October.

Ransom missed the last two games but this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed that the player will be out for the rest of the regular season.

Devin Brown's injury update

Buckeyes backup quarterback Brown suffered a lower leg injury in the matchup against Penn State last month. He was sidelined for the past three games but is expected to be available for the Week 12 game against Minnesota this weekend.

Brown is still listed as questionable but Ohio State might be able to rely on his services if Kyle McCord is injured or given a rest.

Tommy Eichenberg's injury update

Eichenberg is listed as questionable on the Ohio State Buckeyes' injury report for Week 12. The linebacker missed the game against Michigan State last weekend.

However, Eichenberg reportedly returned to practice this week and could be available for the game against Minnesota on Saturday.

Josh Proctor's injury update

Proctor reportedly suffered a knock in the Week 10 game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He missed the following matchup against Michigan State last weekend.

However, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day disclosed that Proctor should be ready to play in Week 12, which is a big boost for Ohio State.