Ohio State cheerleaders build pre-game hype ahead of a blockbuster matchup against Penn State [WATCH]

The match between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State is one of the most widely anticipated in the Week 8 schedule. The Buckeyes host the Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for the Big Ten encounter and the Ohio State cheerleading group is hyping things up.

In an Instagram post on Friday ahead of the game, the Ohio State cheerleading team shared a video of what to expect in the game on Saturday on its official account. The video featured the team performing a couple of cheerleading stunts, thrilling fans ahead of the matchup.

While the game in Columbus is expected to be an exhilarating one, the performance of the cheerleaders is also expected to electrify the encounter and add some glamor to it. In fact, the cheerleading squad has been displaying their performance ahead of an exciting Week 8 matchup.

What to expect in the game in Columbus

Ohio State and Penn State are unbeaten so far this season, with both ranking in the top 10. This obviously means a keenly contested tie is expected at the Ohio Stadium as both teams aim to secure the Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Penn State has a jinx to break as they’ve not secured a victory at Ohio Stadium since 2011. James Franklin has a record of 1-8 against the Buckeyes, which gives Ryan Days’ team an edge.

Notably, Franklin’s solitary victory against the Buckeyes played a crucial role in the Nittany Lions' last Big Ten championship season.

A victory in this game could catapult Penn State into contention for the Big Ten East title and potentially position them as contenders for the College Football Playoff spot.

Despite their abysmal record at the Ohio Stadium, this comes as James Franklin's best chance to get a win in Columbus.

Will Ohio State return to the College Football Playoffs?

Ohio State obviously aims to return to the College Football Playoffs this season and their performance so far has communicated that.

The Buckeyes already secured a notable win over Notre Dame and a win against Penn State will place them in a good position.

The aim of Ryan Day and his team is to dethrone Michigan as Big Ten champion this season and appear at the national championship game. They narrowly lost out to Georgia last season and will hope for something better this time.