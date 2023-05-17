Throughout the years, Ohio State Quarterbacks have gotten a Bad reputation for being complete busts at the NFL Level. There have been dynamic, game-changing Ohio State Quarterbacks that just haven’t worked out in the pros for some reason or another. From Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith to Terrell Pryor, Braxton Miller, Even Cardale Jones and JT Barrett. Despite Big 12 Championships, 30+ wins, and some even National Championship winners, few have to turned into great pros. Not all of them can be complete busts like Art Schlicter Right?

Today we rank the Top Ohio State Quarterbacks in NFL History:

Despite just 2 seasons in the NFL, Justin Fields has already blown by many of his Ohio State peers when it comes to production. Fields threw for 17 Touchdowns and put together just the fourth thousand yard rushing season for a quarterback, and the second most all time in a single season.

While it hasn’t produced in the win department yet, yielding a 5-20 record, the sky is the limit for the young Buckeyes quarterback. The Chicago Bears have Loaded up some talent around him, including trading for DJ Moore and loading up the right side of their line with Elite Prospect Darnell Wright. Time to Climb this Ranking.

2. Mike Tomczak, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers

Before Fields, you have to go back a long time to find an Ohio State QB with success. In Fact 1985.

Mike Tomczak went undrafted out of Ohio State and signed with the Chicago bears, winning a Super Bowl as a back up, and briefly getting to play in the Super Bowl in the Chicago Bears dominating championship win over the New England Patriots. He would get his chance to start for Chicago, throwing for more yards than any other Ohio State quarterback in the NFL. He won his first 10 games as a starter for Chicago before falling off.

Tomzcak bounced around the league with the Packers and Steelers, finishing with a 42-31 record, by far the best ever produced from an Ohio State QB. In fact, its the only Ohio State Quarterback with more than 10 starts that even HAS a winning record.

1: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (By Way of LSU)

Joe Burrow biggest successes come as an LSU Tiger; Heisman, undefeated national championship season, breaking ever college passing record known to man.

But Buckeyes fans still claim him. This is probably because of the complete lack of NFL success by Ohio State Quarterbacks. In just 3 seasons his 82 Touchdown passes are already more than any Ohio State Quarterback before him. Burrow's 29 wins is second only to the aforementioned Mike Tomzcak, who played 185 games and 15 seasons to win 42 games. It will be no time, possible one or two seasons, before “Joe Cool” eliminates those numbers. But the real question is: is he really an “Ohio State” Quarterback? Burrow himself credits his time as a Buckeye for his eventual historic success.

CJ Stroud is looking to break the curse of Ohio State Quarterbacks

The 2nd overall pick in the 2023 Draft, CJ Stroud, is looking to break the curse of the names before him: Dwayne Haskins, Cardale Jones, JT Barrett, Troy Smith. Become the first “True” Elite NFL talent to come out of Ohio State Quarterbacks. The Houston Texans franchise signal caller has a tough task in front of him.

