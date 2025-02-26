Oklahoma State returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Mike Gundy's squad ft. Trent Howland

Head coach Mike Gundy has led the Oklahoma State Cowboys through some of the best seasons in their history. He has been the head coach of the team since 2005, leading them to four conference championship games, and a win in 2011. However, the team took a huge step back in 2024.

Ad

After a 2023 season where the Cowboys reached the Big 12 Championship Game, they only had three wins in 2024. It was a seven-win regression that landed them at the bottom of the Big 12.

Things do not look much better for the Cowboys heading into the 2025 season. Many top players are leaving for the draft or have transferred to other teams. However, there are a few key players returning, including these three.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top three players who will return to Oklahoma State in 2025

#1 Trent Howland

Ad

Trending

Running back Ollie Gordon II got most of the carries for the Cowboys this past season. He was one of the best running backs in college football and is expected to be a mid-round NFL draft pick this year as a result.

Trent Howard played behind him and was the only other player on the roster to put up over 100 rushing yards. He had 41 carries for 230 yards and a TD.

With Gordon II entering the 2025 NFL draft, Trent Howland will be expected to step into the starting role for the Cowboys. If he can take a step forward, it would be hugely important for the Cowboys' offense.

Ad

#2 Talyn Shettron

The Oklahoma State wide receiver room was impacted significantly. The top three options De'Zhaun Stribling, Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens are all leaving via the draft or transfer portal. As a result, the fourth leading receiver from last season, Talyn Shettron will need to step up.

There is plenty of room for Shettron to grow as he was only a sophomore last year. In 2024, while he did not play much, he made the most of his playing time. Although he only had 12 receptions, he had 245 yards and a TD.

Ad

#3 Parker Robertson

Safety Parker Robertson is one of the most important returning defensive players on the roster. He will be starting his fifth season with Oklahoma State.

2024 was his first season getting significant playing time, and he made the most of it, registering 49 total tackles, including 40 solo efforts and two interceptions. He is projected to start next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback