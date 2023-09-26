"One to remember" - Bo Nix's wife Izzy Smoke shares memories from Oregon's Week 4 encounter against Colorado

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Smoke claimed the memories of the Saturday game between Colorado and Oregon are one to remember. The Ducks recorded a blowout victory against the Buffaloes at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, in a Pac-12 matchup that ended 42-6.

Smoke showed how ecstatic she was on social media after the game, especially with her husband's astonishing performance. Nix completed 28 of 33 passes, throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns, further showcasing himself as one of the top quarterbacks this season.

Further showing how elated she is with the season her husband is having following the Colorado game, Smoke made another social media post. On Sunday, she posted a post-game photo of herself with Bo Nix at the Autzen Stadium on Instagram and captioned it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“One to remember!!!! 💛🦆”

Can Bo Nix keep up the impressive form?

After his impressive season with Oregon in 2022, Nix was widely expected to continue that form this season and better results were expected from Dan Lanning's team. However, it seems the quarterback is already performing beyond the expectations of many this season.

Nix has so far thrown for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four games this season, which puts him on track to better his last season’s record. His outstanding form also continues to offer the Ducks a championship hope this season under Dan Lanning, having led them to a 4-0 start.

It remains to be seen how long can the quarterback keep the form through the course of the season. Oregon has a pretty tough Pac-12 schedule this season as they will be facing Washington, Utah and USC in the upcoming games. Evidently, Nix's performances are expected to be crucial in those matchups.

Notably, Oregon had a solid 10-3 record last season, culminating in a victory in the Holiday Bowl. This season, the team has aimed to clinch the Pac-12 Championship in its last season in the league and secure a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff.

Expand Tweet

Will Bo Nix's performances get him the Heisman Trophy?

Nix was considered among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy before the start of the season. After delivering another standout performance against Colorado on Saturday, he continues to remain one of the leading contenders for the coveted honor this year.

The quarterback could end up with the award this year. However, he faces stiff competition from other players vying for the coveted award. Notable contenders are Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jordan Travis, Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers and a host of others.