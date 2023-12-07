"Overrated" "He can’t catch" - CFB fans lash out on Johnny Wilson as FSU redshirt junior declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson has decided to skip the Orange Bowl against Georgia and will declare for the NFL draft, as he informed ESPN on Wednesday. His decision follows the Seminoles’ controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

Despite ending the season undefeated and going on to win the Atlantic Coast Conference title, Florida State found itself outside the top four according to the playoff committee. The decision disappointed many of the team’s players, including Wilson.

Having played his last game in college football, Johnny Wilson disclosed his intention to participate in the Senior Bowl as part of his preparations leading up to the draft. This will be a wonderful opportunity for the wide receiver to impress NFL scouts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Many fans are not impressed with his decision to declare for the NFL draft considering his recent level of play and injury battles. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Johnny Wilson's college football career

Johnny Wilson started his college football career at Arizona State in 2020. He previously committed to Oregon before flipping to play in Tempe.

Wilson played only three games for the Sun Devils as a true freshman, recording six receptions for 89 yards. His sophomore season saw him play five games and record 12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. Limited game time with the Sun Devils led Wilson to enter the transfer portal at the end of the 2021 season, making a move to Florida State.

Johnny Wilson's time with the Seminoles saw him establish himself as a top prospect on the collegiate stage. He played 13 games in his first season at Florida State with 43 receptions for 897 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in receiving yards.

He continued the good work in his second season in Tallahassee, recording 41 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He took on a shared role in the 2023 season with Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman

While Wilson was the leading wide receiver for the Seminoles in the 2022 season, he secured the second spot on the team in the 2023 season. He trailed behind Coleman, who amassed 658 yards.

Johnny Wilson concludes his college career with 102 receptions, 1,757 yards and eight touchdowns. With his performance in his four-season college football career, Wilson is projected to be a mid-round pick in 2024.