Pac-12 Injury Report Week 10: Latest Updates on Jalen McMillan, Noah Whittington, Cam Rising and more

The Pac-12 has been one of the most competitive conferences in college football this season, despite the uncertainty concerning the league's future. A total of 10 of the current Pac-12 members will be moving to other Power Five leagues in 2024, marking the end of an era in the conference.

The race for the Pac-12 crown remains hot as many teams aim to mark the end of their time in the league with the championship. Ahead of the Week 10 schedule in the Pac-12, let's examine the injury status of notable players across the 12 current teams in the league.

Week 10 Pac-12 Injury Report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Jalen McMillan will miss the Week 10 game against USC on Saturday. He recently made a comeback to the field in the game against Stanford last weekend, but had to leave the game prematurely. There was some hope during the week that he could play on Saturday; however, this won’t become a reality.

Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon

According to head coach Dan Lanning, Noah Whittington is not expected to return to action this season due to a knee injury. The standout running back played his part on the Oregon team this season, having amassed 146 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on 20 carries in four games.

Zion Branch, Safety, USC

Zion Branch will miss the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury. The safety struggled to regain his form after tearing his ACL last season, but he was making progress and finding his rhythm before another setback.

Cam Rising, QB, Utah

Cam Rising has been absent from action since he sustained a torn ACL during the 2022 Rose Bowl. The quarterback was initially anticipated to make a comeback earlier in the season, but that hasn't materialized. Rising is now expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Makiya Tongue, QB, Oregon State

Makiya Tongue will be out for the rest of the 2023 season due to a knee injury, according to head coach Jonathan Smith. This season, the linebacker has six tackles and one fumble after transitioning to inside linebacker before spring training and excelling in that role.

Jaden Rashada, QB, Arizona State

Jaden Rashada suffered an injury two games into the season and hasn't played since then. A lot was expected from the quarterback after he was given the starting role at the Sun Devils this season; however, injury has denied him a significant number of games.