Pac-12 realignment leaves UCLA HC Chip Kelly feeling ‘sad’ as he faces Stanford for the last time in Week 8

The Pac-12 might be playing its last season in college football, and UCLA coach Chip Kelly is unhappy about it. The conference saw eight more teams follow in the footsteps of USC and UCLA in taking the exit door, leaving it with just two teams and an uncertain future.

Kelly has spent a decade of his coaching career in the Pac-12. However, his coaching trajectory will take a different course after 2023 due to the realignment. Ahead of UCLA's game against Stanford this weekend, Coach Kelly expressed sadness at not playing the Cardinal in conference football again.

“It is sad, and I’ve had some great games. Really enjoyed playing up there,” Kelly told reporters. “Stanford’s had such a great tradition of football players, especially in the last 10 or 15 years.”

UCLA and Stanford have had a long history of rivalry in the Pac-12, which will end after this season. Both teams will leave the conference and follow a different path, with UCLA moving to the Big Ten and Stanford joining the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Chip Kelly’s battles with Stanford over the years

Chip Kelly engaged in intense battles with Stanford right from his days at Oregon. He achieved a 2-2 record against the Cardinal while coaching the Ducks. During those times in the early 2010s, both Oregon and Stanford were frequent contenders for Pac-12 titles.

Kelly has had significant matchups with Stanford since taking over the head coach role at UCLA in 2017. He reflected on some of those keenly contested matchups with the Cardinal and acknowledged the exceptional athletes who have represented the Cardinal over the years.

“The Andrew Lucks and the Toby Gerharts. The Kodi Whitfields — I gotta make sure I say that,” Kelly said. “There’s been some tremendous players there and great rivalries. Zach Ertz is one of the all-time best tight ends to play in this conference and has had a tremendous career in the NFL. So that part’s a little, you know.”

Chip Kelly criticizes administrators for the Pac-12 situation

Despite leading one of the schools that first made its way out of the Pac-12, Chip Kelly is not shy to criticize all those responsible for the current position of the conference. He blames the intent of athletic departments of member schools to make more money through realignment.

“It’s all sad. I have feelings on the whole thing. I think that we should all still be together,” Kelly said. “Some people should be able to work that out. Let’s criticize them. Let’s not criticize the high school athletes. Let’s criticize the people that are making really good money that have put us in this situation.”

The fate of the Pac-12 remains uncertain ahead of 2024. With two teams, Oregon State and Washington State, left in the conference, it’s unknown what the future holds. However, many have predicted a collapse, marking an end to its over 100 years of existence.