PHOTO: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal urges Longhorns clan to "finish the mission" as Texas thrash Oklahoma State in Big 12 championship game

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Steve Sarkisian, is a popular and beloved figure within the Texas fanbase. She's widely regarded as the "First Lady of Texas Football," showcasing the amount of admiration she's gotten from the fans during her husband's tenure at the program.

Ahead of the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Loreal shared an Instagram post to motivate the team to win. The post had the 38-year-old appear in a dapper outfit in her regular pregame photo on the stadium field, captioning it:

“We didn’t come this far, to come this far! Let’s go Longhorns!! Finish the mission! #hookem #big12championship.”

The Longhorns, after a brilliant regular season, indeed went to "finish the mission" by defeating the Cowboys 49-21 to claim the Big 12 championship game, signing out of the conference brilliantly.

Texas’ last game in the Big 12

Texas was hoping to end its time in the Big 12 on a high note by claiming the conference championship against Oklahoma State on Saturday. That is what they got, a prize always to cherish, as they made their way to the SEC in the 2024 season.

The Cowboys notably had their motivations ahead of the championship game. They were not only aiming to clinch their first Big 12 title since 2011 but were driven by a broader sense of purpose, aspiring to win for all the programs remaining in the Big 12 conference.

However, the Longhorns got the last laugh and the Big 12 will have its defending champion playing elsewhere in 2024. Notably, the Big 12 had mitigated the exit of Texas and Oklahoma by adding Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU at the start of this season. Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State will also join the conference in 2024.

Will Texas make the College Football Playoff?

For the Longhorns to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2023, winning the Big 12 championship game was imperative. While they eventually claimed the conference crown, it was never a guarantee for a playoff spot, considering the intense competition for it this season.

The Longhorns will have to wait for the results of the other conferences' title games to discover their chance of participating in the Playoff. Notably, with Washington certainly securing a spot after the Pac-12 championship game victory over Oregon, the College Football Playoff has just three spots left and the Longhorns will hope to have one of it.