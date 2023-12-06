"Pollack is at least 100% better than McAfee" - Georgia fans make their stance on ESPN "College GameDay's" new host extremely clear

Pat McAfee stirred up controversy by picking Alabama over Georgia on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday. This didn't sit well with some passionate Bulldogs fans, who have been critical of McAfee ever since he replaced David Pollack on the show earlier this year.

Pollack was let go by ESPN during a series of massive layoffs, and some viewers have blamed McAfee for his removal. McAfee has dismissed these claims, but he acknowledged the tension between him and Georgia fans during a recent episode of "First Take."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On Tuesday on the show, the former NFL punter claimed that some viewers mistakenly believed the arrival of his show was behind a string of high-profile ESPN departures, including Pollack.

McAfee, who said that some Georgia fans had been unkind to him throughout the year, clapped back over the ESPN layoffs controversy.

“I was very nice to them, I was very cordial to them, but in the biggest moment, in front of them all,” McAfee said. "It was a nice little reminder, that, hey, yeah, you can go to hell, too, for what you said to me all year."

The Georgia fans' disdain for McAfee has been well-documented online, with some claiming that the former NFL player is nowhere near as good as the Bulldogs legend.

Georgia fans send a bold message to Pat McAfee

When it comes to "GameDay," Georgia fans prefer the classics. New host? No room for compromise.

“Pollack is at least 100% better than McAfee,” a fan criticized Pat McAfee.

Expand Tweet

“Mcafee getting way too much air time , geez,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“This clown is a joke…needs to clean up his mouth and attitude….” A user remarked on X.

Expand Tweet

“And now we hate you even more. Congrats d-bag frat bro in your tank top,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Oh good, an analyst on the top college football show has announced that he hates Georgia. Nothing wrong with that. Thank you for proving once again why replacing David Pollock with you was a mistake @PatMcAfeeShow,” another X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

“You’re such a douche bag @PatMcAfeeShow… telling an entire fanbase to go to hell? Classy,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“@espn is thinking of ways to get out of his contract,” an X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

On the flip side, some fans supported Pat McAfee's statement.

“This is why Pat is the absolute BEST,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Classy,” another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Everyone in the chat here crying like little babies boo hoo,” one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

As McAfee pointed out, though, David Pollack remains a personal hero, and losing his friend and colleague to layoffs was a difficult blow for him.

“David Pollack, who I am a massive fan of, one of the greatest Bulldogs of all time, a dude who was very good to me, obviously I took his spot,” Pat McAfee said on "First Take."

Overall, though, Pat McAfee seems determined to win over Georgia fans, even if it's just for a few minutes on Saturdays. Whether he can change their minds remains to be seen.