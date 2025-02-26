  • home icon
Purdue returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Barry Odom's squad ft. Devin Mockobee

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Feb 26, 2025 15:50 GMT
NCAA Football: Penn State at Purdue - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Penn State at Purdue - Image Source: Imagn

Head coach Barry Odom and the Purdue Boilermakers are in the midst of one of the biggest rebuilds in college football. The team is bringing in Odom as its new head coach and has the worst returning production percentage of teams in the Big Ten (32%).

Many of the Boilermakers' top players left in the transfer portal, including tight end Max Klare and defensive back Dillon Thieneman. As a result, they also welcomed a large transfer portal class of 29 players. So, success in 2025 will depend on the many additions made to the roster.

However, it is also important for the Boilermakers to get contributions from returning players. There are some key players who are returning and will be expected to take a step forward. These are the top three players returning to Purdue in 2025.

Top three players who will return to Purdue in 2025

#1 Devin Mockobee

The most important returning player for the Purdue Boilermakers in 2025 is running back Devin Mockobee. He is the biggest star returning to the Boilermakers after most of their starting lineup departed via the transfer portal or to the NFL draft.

Mockobee was the leading rusher for the Boilermakers by nearly double the yardage off the next closest rusher. He had 138 carries for 687 yards and four TDs.

Mockobee first showed flashes of dominance in his rookie season in 2022 but has been given fewer opportunities to succeed since then. His yardage per carry has remained the same in all three of his college seasons, but his carries have decreased.

It will be interesting to see if the Boilermakers give Mockobee more opportunities next season with so many changes to the roster.

#2 Hudson Miller

Linebacker Hudson Miller has spent all three years of his college career at Purdue but did not get much playing time until this past season.

In his first season getting significant playing time, he registered 42 tackles, including 28 solo efforts, two passes defended and 0.5 sacks. He will step into a starting role next season and will be expected to take another jump forward.

#3 Mo Omonode

Defensive lineman Mo Omonode has had a limited role with the Boilermakers for three seasons. However, with so much roster turnover, he is projected to step into a starting role next year. As a result, he will need to improve on his 11 tackles and one sack for Purdue to succeed on defense.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
