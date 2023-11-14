Ranking the top 5 college football coaches with highest contract buyouts ft. Jimbo Fisher

The Texas A&M Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, setting a new record for the highest contract buyout in college football. The decision was made just a day after the Aggies beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 11 of the 2023 season.

Following Fisher's sacking from Texas, let's look at the highest contract buyouts in college football.

5 highest contract buyouts in college football

Texas A&M Aggies set highest contract buyout record

#1. Jimbo Fisher: $75 million

Fisher signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension as the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies in 2021. However, just two years later, he was fired from the program.

According to reports, Fisher's buyout will cost the Aggies about $75 million. It set a record for the largest buyout in college football history.

#2. Gus Malzahn: $21.5 million

Malzahn signed a seven-year, $49-million contract to become the head coach of the Auburn Tigers following the 2017 season. However, he was fired by the team three years later following a poor run.

The Tigers had to pay Malzahn a reported $21.5 million after sacking him in 2020. It was previously the highest contract buyout until Fisher and the Aggies broke that record earlier this week.

#3. Charlie Weis: $19 million

Weis signed a 10-year extension as head coach of Notre Dame in 2005. The deal was reportedly worth around $40 million.

However, Weis was fired in 2009 and received around $19 million from the Fighting Irish. He was paid $6.6 million upon being sacked before getting paid just over $2 million annually until 2015.

#4. Willie Taggart: $18 million

Taggart accepted the head coach job of the Florida State Seminoles in December 2017 and he signed a six-year, $30 million deal.

However, the Seminoles parted ways with Taggart towards the end of the 2019 regular season. They ended up paying him $18 million as part of his buyout.

#5. Tom Herman: $15.4 million

Herman signed a contract extension with the Texas Longhorns in 2019. The deal was expected to run through the 2023 season and included $13.25 million in guaranteed money.

However, Herman was fired by the Longhorns in Jan. 2021. The two parties agreed to a $15.4 million buyout.