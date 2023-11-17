John Harbaugh has come out to defend his brother, Jim Harbaugh, amid the ongoing investigation of the sign-stealing allegations against Michigan football. The Baltimore Ravens coach believes the investigators have nothing solid against his brother so far.

He expressed pride in how the Michigan coach has managed the sign-stealing scandal that brought the program under investigation despite criticism from rival fans and media. John further disclosed that phones and computers of Jim have been checked but the investigator came up with nothing.

“I’ve talked to him quite a bit. I have a lot of opinions on it, obviously. I’m his brother, and I’m proud as heck of him. I’m really impressed with the way he’s handled himself through all this. It’s been a long run,” John Harbaugh said Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Everything can be done to his phones, his computers and all that stuff have been looked at. He’s come through this thing with flying colors. I don’t know what they’re trying to get, but they don’t have anything of substance.”

Expand Tweet

Jim Harbaugh had already denied any knowledge of the operation

Ever since the NCAA investigation commenced, Jim Harbaugh denied any knowledge of an ongoing sign-stealing operation in the program. He stated that he never instructed anyone to engage in such activities.

In a statement released following the official notification of the investigation, the Wolverines coach emphasized that he does not tolerate actions that violate the regulations of NCAA.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

Jim Harbaugh to serve Big Ten's three-game suspension

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has reached an agreement to accept the Big Ten's three-game suspension given to the Wolverines coach last week.

The school announced this in a statement released on Thursday, indicating that Harbaugh will not be on the sideline in the upcoming game against Maryland and arch-rival Ohio State.

The university mentioned in the statement that the Big Ten has agreed to close its investigation on the sign-stealing allegation, leaving Michigan to deal with only the NCAA.

This has resulted in the cancellation of the scheduled hearing on Friday morning at the Washtenaw County Courthouse. Consequently, the case filed by Michigan has been formally dismissed in Washtenaw County Court.