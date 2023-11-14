Raymond Cottrell transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Texas A&M WR feat. Texas, Alabama and more

Texas A&M Aggies freshman wide receiver Raymond Cottrell has announced he is entering the transfer portal after one season. With the firing of coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this week, it will be interesting to see if he will be the only one. However, the four-star wide receiver has rarely seen the field, as he has one reception for 13 yards.

With the NCAA Transfer Portal heating up and Cottrell having three more years of eligibility remaining, where could he wind up playing next season?

Raymond Cottrell Landing Spot #1: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been a factory for churning out offensive skill position weapons. With 74 active NFL players and a legendary coach in Nick Saban calling the shots, this could be an intriguing fit.

With quarterback commit Julian Sayin joining the team next season and also having Jalen Milroe, this team is set up for success. Staying in the SEC might not be a bad thing.

Raymond Cottrell Landing Spot #2: Florida State Seminoles

Playing close to home is not a bad thing, as the campus of Florida State is 175 miles from Cottrell's hometown of Milton, Florida. While the quarterback situation is potentially in flux with Jordan Travis heading to the NFL next season, it will be interesting to see.

With an offensive coach like Mike Norvell calling the shots and being on a perennial national championship team, this could be where he lands.

Raymond Cottrell Landing Spot #3: Ohio State Buckeyes

One thing Ohio State does is produce incredible wide receivers and Cottrell could produce huge numbers.

With both wide receivers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, eligible to declare for the NFL draft after this season, Cottrell could be a massive option for Ryan Day's offense. Expect him to make the Buckeyes a serious contender for his services.

Raymond Cottrell Landing Spot #4: USC Trojans

While there may not be Caleb Williams throwing passes, there is an offensive genius in Lincoln Riley calling the plays and that would be a solid selling point. Not only the on-the-field situations but playing in Los Angeles could really turn Cottrell into a household name.

This would be intriguing, as USC has been a hotbed for talented wide receivers as well so this could help get the program back to prominence.

Raymond Cottrell Landing Spot #5: Texas Longhorns

If the dream is to go to the NFL, the idea of staying in the SEC and playing with a stacked offense like the Texas Longhorns should entice Cottrell. With the rumors of quarterback Quinn Ewers staying another season or having an incredible prospect in Arch Manning, the offense is going to be extraordinary.

Staying in the state of Texas would also be a huge swing for the program. With a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball and the ability to compete for a national championship, staying in Texas and switching sides in the Lone Star Showdown could be possible.