Rome Odunze NFL draft projection: How high will the Washington WR go?

Junior wide receiver Rome Odunze has done extremely well throughout his college football career with the Washington Huskies and could be heading to the 2024 NFL draft. He is eligible to enter the draft after the college football season and his decision will be one of the most intriguing ones in the nation as he has shown the ability to be a massive player in the offense.

Heading into the Sugar Bowl, Odunze has 81 catches for 1,428 yards (17.6 yards per catch) with 13 touchdown catches, as well as a pair of rushing attempts for 37 yards (18.5 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown. If he does declare for the 2024 NFL draft, how high will Rome Odunze go?

What round would Rome Odunze be selected in the 2024 NFL draft?

Rome Odunze is one of the best college football wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. However, he has been overshadowed by guys like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. Still, Odunze is the third-best receiver in the class. It is not like he does not have a resume of work to look back at, as this was his fourth season in college football.

Throughout his collegiate career, Rome Odunze has 203 receptions for 3,060 yards (15.1 yards per catch) with 24 touchdown receptions. This does not include the 2023 Sugar Bowl numbers as the game is still in progress as of this writing. The 21-year-old not only continues to shine but shines against elite talent.

Expect Odunze to get his name called within the top 15 picks in the 2024 NFL draft as he is extremely talented and there are going to be teams needing wide receivers. With Harrison Jr. and Nabers both being top-10 selections, Odunze is going to be a huge option for a fringe playoff team.

What team would be the best fit for Rome Odunze?

The best landing spot for Odunze in the 2024 NFL draft would be the Cincinnati Bengals. With Tyler Boyd set to become a free agent for the team, the combination of Ja'Marr Case and Odunze, with Joe Burrow throwing the football, would be an excellent offensive trio.

