Big 12 awaits the opportunity to absorb Pac-4 if ACC expansion negotiations fail: Reports

As the conference realignment window nears climax, the Big 12 may be in the picture again, depending on the success of the ACC expansion. Since the drastic reduction of the Pac-12 to the Pac-4 earlier this month, the ACC has been a prime destination for Stanford and Cal. But this has remained out of reach, and the schools are running out of time.

Following the initial wave of departure from the Pac-12 that saw USC and UCLA leave, the conference lost six more members later. Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State made their way to the Big 12. The Big Ten admitted Oregon and Washington.

The Pac-4 schools, as they've been called since, have been exploring several options for their future, sometimes collectively and individually at other times. While Stanford and Cal have favored a move to the ACC, Oregon State, and Washington State have been exploring options between the MWC and AAC.

However, the decisive vote remains elusive after several attempts to vote for the adoption of Standford and Cal as part of the ACC expansion. According to a report by a Cal Athletic insider, Jacob Lee, if this situation persists for another couple of days, the Big 12 may swoop in to take in the rest of the Pac-12 schools.

What fate will befall the ACC expansion plans if the Big 12 interferes?

The ACC expansion deal was expected to have been sealed by the start of the 2023 college football season. With the season underway and the deal still in limbo, the schools are desperate.

It is the last season of the current Pac-12 media rights contract. All eight schools that have bailed out of the conference are also leaving at the end of this season. The conference cannot continue with only four members, and its merger and partnership options have not yet materialized.

But why would the schools turn to the Big 12 if the ACC expansion fails? Or why would the conference itself absorb more schools when it already has 16 members? The answer cannot be straightforward. But it has to do with identifying opportunities and taking them.

With more members, the conference can renegotiate its media rights deal to generate greater value. Stanford has that value but would drag Cal along. The real question is about Oregon State and Washington State. Can the Big 12 deem them worthy of adding?