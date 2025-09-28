Sam Pittman replacements: Top 3 candidates to take over the Arkansas coaching job after veteran HC's firing ft. Rhett Lashlee

Arkansas parted ways with Sam Pittman on Sunday. The coach, who was hired in 2019, was shown the exit door after the Razorbacks' 56-13 loss at home to Notre Dame. He ends his tenure at the program with a 32-34 record, leaving them at 2-3 record for the 2025 season.

"I want to thank coach Pittman for his service and dedication to the University of Arkansas throughout his time as head coach," athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "From Day 1, you could tell how much this opportunity meant to him.

“At this time, however, I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful. The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship."

Arkansas has named offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as interim coach for the rest of the season. However, there are still questions on the long-term leadership of the program. Here's a look at three potential replacements for Sam Pittman in Fayetteville.

Top three to replace Sam Pittman at Arkansas

#1, Rhett Lashlee, head coach, SMU

Rhett Lashlee is one name that will be linked to the Arkansas job for the rest of the season due to his connection with the school. The SMU coach is a native Arkansan and had his college career at the university, raising a lot of possibilities about his candidacy.

Lashlee has done a good job with the Mustangs since he was hired in 2022. He led the program to the ACC championship game last season while also securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. It's expected that the possibility of hiring will continue to gain momentum.

#2, Jon Sumrall, head coach, Tulane

Jon Sumrall is another name expected to be linked to replacing Sam Pittman at Arkansas. He has consistently been among the most sought-after coaches in college football over the years due to his level of success at Tulane as well as his previous destination, Troy.

Without a doubt, it is only a matter of time before a Power Four program recruits him and takes his career to the next level. He led the Green Waves to the American championship game in his first season and has already secured two wins against Power Four teams this season.

#3, Bobby Petrino, offensive coordinator, Arkansas

Bobby Petrino is another candidate expected to be considered as a replacement for the fired Sam Pittman at Arkansas. However, his fate will likely be decided by his performance in his interim tenure for the rest of the season.

Petrino has previously been at the helm of affairs at the program, leading the Razorbacks from 2008 to 2011. He won 21 games in his final two seasons, highlighted by the Cotton Bowl victory over Kansas State. After being fired for off-field reasons previously, he now has a strong chance of returning.

