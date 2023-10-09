Shedeur Sanders Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 6 of College Football

Shedeur Sanders is the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes and has had the success to begin the 2023 season with his name mentioned in the Heisman Trophy conversations.

Sanders began the year helping Colorado pull off a big upset over TCU, with the Buffaloes starting the season 3-0. Although Colorado lost two straight games, the Buffaloes rebounded in Week 6 with a victory over Arizona State.

Although Colorado is 4-2 heading into Week 7, Sanders is still a longshot to win the Heisman.

Shedeur Sanders Heisman Trophy Odds 2023 Updated

Shedeur Sanders' time as a Heiman contender is likely over.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is now +12000, which is tied for 21st in Heisman odds this season. Sanders was as low as +1800 following Week 3 and was even just +600 after Week 4.

Last week, Sanders went 26-for-42 for 239 yards and one touchdown against Arizona State. This season, he's 186-for-256 for 2,020 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Who is leading the Heisman race?

Michael Penix Jr. is currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +200. Penix is the starting quarterback for the Washington Huskies and is 133-for-178 for 1,999 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Second in Heisman odds is USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams at +220. He won the Heisman Trophy last season and, through Week 6 this season, is 119-for-166 for 1,822 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception.

Rounding out the top-five in Heisman odds is Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix at +600, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel at +1200 and Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis at +1600.

Travis Hunter made the case for Shedeur Sanders to win the Heisman

When Colorado was 2-0 to begin the season and set to play Colorado State, the entire college football world watched them.

Ahead of the matchup, ESPN's "College GameDay" was in town and asked the Buffaloes' star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter why Shedeur Sanders should be in the Heisman conversation.

"He's dominated every game we have played so far," Hunter responded. "He has thrown for over 900 yards already in the last two games against great competition. I mean, no interceptions, seven touchdowns. It can't get any better than that."

Since then, Colorado has gone 1-2, undoubtedly impacting Sanders' Heisman odds.

The Buffs next take on their Pac-12 rivals, the Stanford Cardinal, at Folsom Field on Friday, Oct. 13. The game begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be shown live on ESPN.