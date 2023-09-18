"Shedeur is straight up balling" - Deion Sanders claims the competitive nature of his two sons is making rankings tough

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has maintained a culture of ranking his kids according to their performances in different endeavors, especially sporting activities, over the years. On Father's Day last year, he publicly unveiled official rankings of all five of his children in an Instagram post.

After the Colorado State game on Saturday, Sanders gave reporters the latest on the rankings.

“(Shilo) is moving up. He’s moving on up like the Jeffersons," Deion Sanders said. "But Shedeur is straight-up balling too, and Bossy (Shelomi) came in and gave me the biggest hug and kiss and appreciation for Daddy that she could ever give me at the end of the game. And (Deion Sanders) Jr.’s been balling, what he does on social media is fascinating.”

Coach Prime noted that ranking his kids has been tough lately due to their superb performances in their respective careers. He further expressed that he is the only one who is straightforward about his kids' rankings and does not pretend to love them equally.

“So it’s tough, my kids’ rankings are tough. It’s a serious run right now, it really is, it’s a serious run right now. I’m the only one that’s honest about ranking my kids. You guys act like you all love them the same, and you don’t. I don’t know why y’all act like that.”

Shilo Sanders, who currently ranks fifth, made a significant impact in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night. He kickstarted the scoring with an impressive 80-yard interception return for a touchdown and contributed to the defensive effort with four tackles.

Could the Heisman Trophy shoot Shedeur up in the Deion Sanders ranking

Shedeur Sanders entered the Heisman Trophy conversation following his impressive performances early in the season. The Jackson State transfer is already fulfilling the hype around him in the Football Bowl Subdivision with his astonishing performances.

Since his first game for Colorado against TCU, where he threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns, his chances of claiming the coveted trophy have consistently increased. The Jackson State transfer has thrown for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns, four of which came in the double overtime 43-35 win over the Rams.

Being named among the finalists or winning the prestigious award is sure to elevate Shedeur in Deion Sanders' ranking. It is to be seen if the quarterback can maintain his superb form as the season progresses. He obviously has a crucial role to play in Colorado's success this season.

Notably, Shilo is also steadily becoming a crucial player for Colorado's defense this season after the performance against Colorado State on Saturday night. He could also move further up in the Deion Sanders' ranking by the end of the season.