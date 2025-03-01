SMU returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Rhett Lashlee's squad ft. Kevin Jennings

The SMU Mustangs had a great first season in the ACC in 2024. After losing in the conference championship game in the AAC in 2023, the team moved to the ACC in 2024.

The team made it all the way to the ACC Championship Game, ultimately losing to the Clemson Tigers. Despite the loss, it still qualified for the College Football Playoff, losing to Penn State in the first round.

Despite the disappointing end to the year, it was still a strong season for head coach Rhett Lashlee's squad. Heading into next year, he will be trying to get his team to the conference championship game for the third year in a row.

Fortunately for the Mustangs, continuity should help them succeed. Most of their projected starters were on the team last year. These are three of the top players returning to SMU in 2025.

Top three players who will return to SMU in 2025

#1 Kevin Jennings

QB Kevin Jennings is by far the most important player returing to SMU. Jennings had a huge breakout year in his third season with the Mustangs and first as the starter. He completed 247 of 380 passes for 3,245 yards and 23 TDs. He was also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying the ball 101 times for 354 yards and five TDs.

Jennings was the engine of the offense last season. As a result, there is no room for him to regress. If he takes a step back next season, the Mustangs could be in for a poor season.

#2 LJ Johnson Jr.

In 2024, Brashard Smith was by far the most dangerous rushing option for SMU. He had 235 carries for 1,332 yards and 14 TDs. That was more than quadruple the yardage of the next closest running back.

Smith is heading to the NFL and needs to be replaced. LJ Johnson Jr. is stepping into the starting role after finishing as the second leading rusher this past season with 74 carries for 303 yards and five TDs. Without a breakout season for Johnson Jr., it will be hard for SMU to challenge for the ACC Championship again.

#3 Isaiah Nwokobia

Safety Isaiah Nwokobia was one of the most effective tacklers for the Mustangs last season. He has spent four seasons with the Mustangs and is now one of the most important defensive players returning in 2025. This past season, he had 100 total tackles, including 53 solo efforts, three passes defended, 0.5 sacks and three interceptions.

