South Florida vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 21 | Boca Raton Bowl

The South Florida Bulls take on the Syracuse Orange in the Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

South Florida (6-6) became bowl-eligible in the final week of the season with a 48-14 win over the Charlotte 49ers. Syracuse (6-6) also became bowl-eligible in their final game as the Orange beat Wake Forest 35-31.

South Florida vs Syracuse: Game Details

Matchup: South Florida Bulls (6-6) vs Syracuse Orange (6-6)

Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Venue: FAU Stadium

South Florida vs Syracuse: Betting Odds

Spread

South Florida +1.5 (-110)

Syracuse -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

South Florida +102

Syracuse -122

Total

Over 59 (-110)

Under 59 (-110)

South Florida vs Syracuse: Picks

South Florida hasn't been impacted too much by opt-outs and is still led by quarterback Byrum Brown, who had a very up-and-down season. Brown is a solid passer and should be able to get plenty of completions against this Syracuse defense, which has struggled. In Brown's last four games, he's averaging 303.25 yards per game, so take Brown to go over his passing yards.

Syracuse, meanwhile, has plenty of defensive players in the transfer portal and opting out of the Boca Raton Bowl. Even with that, the Orange will still be led by running back LeQuint Allen. Syracuse will use their ground game a ton here against the Bulls, so take Allen to go over his rushing yards. In his last four games. The RB is averaging 127.25 rushing yards per game.

South Florida vs Syracuse: Head-to-head record

South Florida leads the all-time series over Syracuse 8-2, with their last matchup coming in 2016, with the Bulls winning 45-20. It's the first time these schools meet in a bowl game.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out for the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Boca Raton Bowl is no different.

South Florida

Will Jones, S (Transfer portal)

Gerry Bohanon, QB (Transfer portal)

Zach Perkins, IOL (Transfer portal)

Syracuse

Leon Lowery, EDGE (Transfer portal)

Francois Nolan, DL (Transfer portal)

Aman Greenwood, CB (Transfer portal)

Malcolm Folk, S (Transfer portal)

Myles Farmer, S (Transfer portal)

Jeremiah Wilson, CB (Transfer portal)

South Florida vs Syracuse: Prediction

This should be a very competitive game between two 6-6 teams who have solid offenses while both team's defenses have struggled at times.

The Bulls will have the home-field advantage with the game being in Florida and that could be the difference here.

Brown will have plenty of success against Syracuse's defense and lead the Bulls to an upset win.

Prediction: South Florida to win by a field goal.

