The Southern Louisiana Lions face the Nicholls State Colonel this Thursday night in a clash of rivals of the Southland Conference. The Lions' season has been a complete disaster this year, with an overall record of 3-7. Their conference record is slightly better, at 3-3. They are currently fifth on the Southland's standings.

The Colonels can still make something out of their season if they win this last game of their regular season. They have an overall record of 5-4, but more importantly, they have a conference record of 5-0, which means they are on top of the Southland's standings.

Southern Louisiana Lions vs. Nicholls State Colonels match details

Fixture: Southern Louisiana Tigers (3-7, 3-3) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (5-4, 5-0)

Date and Time: November 16th, 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Venue: Strawberry Stadium at Hammond, Louisiana

Southern Louisiana Lions vs. Nicholls State Colonels betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Nicholls St. +1.5 -110 (o152.5) Even S. Louisiana -1.5 -110(u152.5) -120

Southern Louisiana Lions vs. Nicholls State Colonels picks

Colonels' quarterback Pat McQuaide has thrown for 1769 yards, with 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this year. His completion percentage is 55.2%. Last week, the Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals 37-24. In that game, McQuide threw for 106 passing yards with three touchdown passes.

Lions' quarterback Zachary Clement has thrown 1079 yards, with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions. Although his numbers aren't as good as McQuaide's, his completion percentage is significantly better at 62.6%. Last week, the Lions defeated a distant cousin of the Texas A&M Aggies, as they prevailed 52-14 over the Texas A&M Commerce Lions (A university part of the Texas A&M system). In that game, Clement threw for 160 yards with one touchdown pass.

S. Louisiana Lions vs. Nicholls St. Colonels head-to-head

Over the last three years, the schools have faced off only once, with the Colonels having the best of the Lions, winning 45-42 in a thrilling match.

S. Louisiana Lions vs. Nicholls St. Colonels prediction

The Colonels will want to close their season with a victory to pair their conference title with an overall winning record. While the Lions' quarterbacks are slightly more accurate, the Colonels are a better team overall.

S. Louisiana vs. Nicholls St.: 30-37