Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette prediction, odds, and picks - November 9 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are in Louisiana to play Louisana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Unranked Southern Miss (2-7) is coming off a 24-7 win over LA Monroe, which snapped their seven-game losing streak. Unranked Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4) is coming off a 37-17 loss to Arkansas State last weekend.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Game Details

Fixture: Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (5-4)

Date & Time: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Cajun Field

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Betting Odds

Spread

Southern Miss +9.5 (-110)

Louisiana-Lafayette -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Southern Miss +300

Louisiana-Lafayette -380

Total

Over 51.5 (-112)

Under 51.5 (-108)

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Picks

The Golden Eagles have scored under 10 points in two of their last three games but are led by running back Frank Gore Jr. I like him to go over his rushing yards and to score a touchdown. Gore Jr. has scored a touchdown in each of the last two games while in the last three games is averaging 103.75 yards per game.

Louisiana-Lafayette, meanwhile, is led by wide receiver Peter Leblanc and I like him to go over his receiving yards. Southern Miss has a bad defense, and Leblanc will get plenty of targets in this game. Last game he caught six passes for 129 yards and I expect a similar game here.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Head-to-head

These teams have played each other 22 times and the Golden Eagles have dominated this series. Southern Miss leads the all-time series 18-4 with the Golden Eagles having won 10 straight games.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette: Prediction

The Golden Eagles have struggled mightily this season as their offense is having trouble scoring points. Both defenses are pretty bad so this should be a high-scoring game but I trust Louisiana-Lafayette's offense to put up enough points and win by double-digits here.

Prediction: Louisiana-Lafayette wins by 10+.

