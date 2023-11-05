Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off $7450 worth white Chanel bag ahead of Texas' Week 10 game

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, is well known in the college football arena for her stylish fits for game days.

Ahead of the Texas Longhorns' clash against the Kansas State Wildcats, Loreal showed off her white $7,450 Chanel bag that matched her white outfit and camo jacket.

She posted the picture on her Instagram account with the caption,

"Y’all know what today is! Hook’em Horns. Loving my @vspink tank top! Cute and versatile! #PINKpartner. …special shout out to all of our Veterans as well!!! Thank you! XOLO."

Steve Sarkisian and the chase for a CFP spot

The Texas Longhorns have a signature win under their belt. Steve Sarkisian and his Longhorns team traveled to Tuscaloosa early in the season and stunned Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide 34-24 at home.

Since then, the Longhorns have also lost a game, the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners, making the Big 12 even more interesting with several teams sitting on one loss.

The politicking for the college football playoff spots started in earnest this week ahead of the first ranking's release on Tuesday.

Steve Sarkisian fired the first verbal shot.

"I've shied away from this," Steve Sarkisian said. "I'd argue we have the best win in the country right now. The fact that we go into Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and beat a team that was 52-1 in the previous 53 games of us going in there…"

"I hear so much about how tough the SEC is, but I haven't seen any of those teams go in Alabama and win, either, so I feel pretty good about our team," Sarkisian added.

Sarkisian was not finished and made a case for his team's credentials in his weekly news conference before the Longhorns faced the Kansas State Wildcats.

"We're a very versatile team," Steve Sarkisian said. "I think the fact that we started our backup quarterback against a 5-2 team and won 35-6 and we get another opportunity this weekend to play with our backup quarterback."

"... you know, not every team out there has had to endure some of the things that we've had to. If they had to play with their backup, how would they play? But I think it speaks to the type of team that we have," Sarkisian added.

The Texas coach knows how to play the game and with just a few weeks of the season to go, he has the Longhorns exactly where he wants them, with a shot at making the college football playoffs.