Tanner Mordecai injury update: Latest on the Wisconsin QB for Week 8 game vs. Illinois

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai left the contest against Iowa with an apparent hand injury in the second quarter and did not return at all, being replaced by Braedyn Locke.

Mordecai went 12-for-20 for 106 yards with no touchdowns before he was replaced by Locke.

Tanner Mordecai injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel revealed that Tanner Mordecai had broken his hand during the second quarter against the Hawkeyes, which the Badgers ultimately lost 15-6.

His hand hit a defender's helmet while attempting a throw, causing the injury.

“Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and had surgery on Sunday," Thamel tweeted. "He had a pin put in his hand and he’s expected to be out for the immediate future. A specific timetable on his return is unknown.”

Expand Tweet

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin coach, gave an update on Mordecai's injury after the game.

“No, I don’t know. It doesn’t look good for a little while. He couldn’t grip the ball so we’ll have to make sure we find out what the deal is tomorrow and see how long that may last.”

Fickell confirmed the diagnosis on Monday on an appearance on "97.3 The Game in Milwaukee."

“He did end up breaking his hand,” Fickell said. "I had no idea it happened. I thought he just kind of hit his hand, but as we went to the next play he realized he couldn't grip the ball."

Tanner's injury comes at a bad time for the Badgers, who also lost running back Chez Mellusi for the rest of the season to a broken fibula.

Wisconsin's quarterback options if Tanner Mordecai can't play

Tanner Mordecai had thrown for 1,127 yards on 63.7% completion, resulting in three touchdowns and one interception this season before the injury.

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke, who transferred from Mississippi State to Wisconsin without playing a snap for the Bulldogs, is QB2.

He replaced Mordecai and went 15-for-30 for 122 yards, including throwing an interception.

Luke Fickell revealed his trust in Locke on a Monday morning appearance on "97.3 The Game in Milwaukee."

"He was excited about the opportunity," Fickell said. "That's not the easiest situation based on how the game was going and where we were and the style of defense they play. But I feel like he can do pretty much all the things we want to do. We're always trying to figure out what our guys do best."

Mordecai's injury could not have come at a worse time for the Wisconsin Badgers, who dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.