Texas A&M vs. Miami Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Texas A&M Aggies heads to Miami to play the Hurricanes in Week 2 of college football on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M is coming off a 52-10 rout of New Mexico in Week 1 at home. The Aggies were led by quarterback Conner Weigman who went 18-of-23 for 236 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Texas A&M had five players run for 20 or more yards.

Miami, meanwhile, dominated Miami of Ohio in Week 1 as the Hurricanes blew them out 38-3. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami's starting quarterback, didn't even play that well as he went 17-of-22 for 201 yards, one touchdown, and one interception but the running game led the way for the Hurricanes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Texas A&M vs. Miami head-to-head

Texas A&M and Miami have only played each other four times with the last game happening last season. The overall record is 2-2 in history.

On Sept. 17, the Aggies beat Miami 17-9 at home to even up the series at 1-1 after the Hurricanes won their first meet 41-23 in September of 2008.

In the game last season, Texas A&M held Van Dyke to 217 passing yards and zero touchdowns while Max Johnson threw for 140 yards and one touchdown in a game the defenses dominated in.

Texas A&M vs. Miami prediction

As we saw last season, the Aggies had a good game plan for Van Dyke and keeping this Hurricanes offense at bay.

In Week 1, Conner Weigman had a solid performance and really showed he can take this offense to another level this season. Their defense is also solid, but it will really be put to the test this week against the Hurricanes' running game.

As well, the forecast has a chance of rain, and the Aggies don't turn the ball over much, which will be key for them to win this game. Texas A&M will have the ability to sustain drives and have the time of possession in their favor which will be the difference.

Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Miami 20

Texas A&M & Miami betting tips

Tip 1: Texas A&M money line -185

Tip 2: Texas A&M -3.5 -112

Tip 3: Under 51 -108

Poll : Who do you think will win? Texas A&M Miami 0 votes