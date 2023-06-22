Texas Longhorns 2023 superlatives: Evaluating the top prospects, including Anthony Hill, CJ Baxter, and more

The Texas Longhorns finished 8-5 last season and lost several pieces, including star running back Bijan Robinson, to the 2023 NFL Draft. Texas, though, was able to land the nation's third ranked recruiting class, as they brought in four five-star and 14 four-star freshman recruits.

Their recruiting class, combined with the expected growth of incumbent players like quarterback Quinn Ewers, have earned the Longhorns the tenth best odds of winning the national championship.

Every school with better odds won at least ten games last season. Only two schools with better odds, the USC Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions, have never made the College Football playoffs, as is the case with Texas.

On that note, here's a look at three freshman who could help the Longhorns earn a postseason berth in the tenth and final year of the four-team format:

#1 Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill

While Anthony Hill had 378 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on just 69 carries in his three years of varsity high school football, defense was where he made his mark.

Hill had 245 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, two interceptions, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and five passes defended in 32 games.

He has reportedly been earning some first-team snaps in spring camp and has the opportunity to be a Day 1 starter. Even if Hill takes time to crack the starting lineup, he will likely still have a major impact.

#2 Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter

CJ Baxter played varsity football in all four years of his high school career. While his role was limited in the first two years, he was arguably the best running back in Florida in the past two years. Overall, Baxter finished with 3759 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on 492 carries in 39 games.

Despite averaging just 12.6 carries per game, he averaged nearly 100 rushing yards and over one touchdown per game. With the Texas Longhorns top two leading rushers now in the NFL, Baxter could earn the bulk of the carries this season.

#3 Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning

Arch Manning played 42 games in four years of varsity football. He threw for 8539 yards, 115 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions while completing 64.5% of his passes. He added 748 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 98 carries. Manning joins the Texas Longhorns as the top overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

While he comes to the program with plenty of hype, the Longhorns starting job belongs to Quinn Ewers, the top overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. If Ewers struggles or goes down, though, Manning will be waiting in the wings for the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

