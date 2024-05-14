Texas Longhorns football recruiting: 3 breakout stars Steve Sarkisian secured from transfer portal in 2024

The Texas Longhorns made it to the college football playoff last season. Head coach Steve Sarkisian did a good job reloading the roster with talent.

The Longhorns are set to play in the SEC this season, which adds some challenge. But Texas is looking to build off of the success of last season and did so by landing some key players in the portal.

“As the portal shapes itself out you never know what happens there,” Sarkisian said, via Daily Texas.

“When we go to the portal, we’re trying to fill immediate needs. How do those needs occur? A variety of reasons, it could be injury, it could be our own attrition from the guys leaving our program.”

Three breakout stars Texas landed in the transfer portal

#1 Isaiah Bond, WR

Isaiah Bond transferred from Alabama

The Texas Longhorns had a need to add to their wide receiver room after Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy were drafted into the NFL.

The Longhorns added Isaiah Bond who transferred from Alabama. Last season with the Crimson Tide, Bond recorded 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns.

Heading into the 2024 season, Bond is expected to be a starting wide receiver for the Longhorns.

#2 Trey Moore, EDGE

Steve Sarkisian went out and landed edge rusher Trey Moore in the transfer portal from UTSA.

The Longhorns needed to address their pass rush. Moore should help them do just that. He recorded 45 total tackles, 14 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception for UTSA last season.

Moore will be a starting edge rusher for the Longhorns.

#3 Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

Andrew Mukuba had 42 tackles last season

The Texas Longhorns added some star players in the transfer portal, and one of them is safety Andrew Mukuba who transferred from Clemson.

Last season with the Tigers, Mukuba recorded 42 total tackles, one fumble recovery and six pass breakups.

With the Longhorns, he's expected to be the team's starting free safety as he looks to boost up his draft stock.