"tf this mean?” -Alabama’s MCU themed pitch to draw in recruits ahead of signing day leaves CFB world confused

Alabama shared a short video on Instagram that looks like it's inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the video, the letter 'A' for Alabama goes through different iconography in a comic book style.

The Crimson Tide crafted a gripping visual teaser. It's a roller-coaster ride through the Bama-Verse, leaving onlookers both thrilled and mystified.

"Alright people, let's do this one more time... #RollTide | #IntoTheBamaVerse," the caption read.

Towards the end of the video, the narration says:

"Welcome to the Bama-Verse."

It seems like Alabama is using a Marvel-themed approach to attract new players before signing day on Wednesday.

The post left people in the college football world confused.

"tf this mean?," a perplexed fan wrote.

Another fan wrote:

“man these 5 stars better LANK tf out that pen to paper tomorrow”

“Video Editor went crazy on this,” a fan commented.

“It was right there… Alabama Assemble,” a fan wrote.

“spiderman x bama football,” another user commented.

“We got Bama-Verse before GTA 6,” one fan wrote.

“Is there supposed to be sound in it?” another user wrote.

“Old logo is the best, and it isn't close,” one fan wrote.

“Bring back the elephant logo,” a fan wrote.

“One more time?” one fan commented.

Alabama's 2024 football recruits under Nick Saban

2023 SEC championship game: Alabama

As the early signing period began on Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban reflected on the recruiting process. He recently talked about how he took graduation pictures with players he recruited a while ago, and it made him realize how time flies.

“It’s been good," Saban said. "I enjoy recruiting. It’s fun to go out and meet people.”

Saban is excited about the new players joining his program.

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who moved up a year to play in 2024 instead of 2025 and could make a big impact, is committed to the Crimson Tide but is expected to sign in February.

Alabama added four-star running back Jadan Baugh, who flipped from his Miami commitment, on Wednesday.

