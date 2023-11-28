“This is why they don’t win anything”: CFB world cringes over Mike Elko’s introductory celebration at Texas A&M

During Texas A&M's press conference to introduce Mike Elko as their new football head coach, an awkward moment occurred. Elko and his family joined university administrators in singing and dancing to the school's fight song, 'Aggie War Hymn'.

Fans criticized the scene on social media and described the events at the Ford Hall of Champions as strange. The fight song's lyrics, which mention Texas University, a rival school the Aggies haven't played in 12 years, also caught people's attention.

Mike Elko was warmly received at the Ford Hall of Champions as the upcoming head coach at Texas A&M University. As Elko asserted during the press conference:

"We are going to build the premier football program in the country, [and] we're not [just] going to talk about it anymore. We're going to be about it."

Nevertheless, the college football community recoiled over Elko's introductory celebration at Texas A&M became widely circulated.

People reacted to the stellar recruitment, although victory seems unlikely:

Some shared their view that SEC welcomes Elko with elevated standards, surpassing Duke:

Another one struggles to understand what is happening here.

One person feels that Elko is already remorseful about it:

Some fans think the new coach appears so unhappy:

One X user said that they are simply engaging in trolling at this juncture:

With a humorous touch, this user said that Elko resembles the Governor of Florida:

Despite the backlash, the university seems determined to build a successful football program under Elko's leadership.

The contractual terms for Mike Elko involve generous incentives

Mike Elko, 46, replaced former coach Jimbo Fisher on November 12, after the latter was fired following the team's 12-12 record in the past two seasons. Elko, who previously served as Fisher's defensive coordinator, returned to College Station on a six-year contract worth $7 million annually with additional incentives.

ESPN reveals that the agreement has rewards for making it to the College Football Playoff. These rewards are as follows: $1 million for playing, $1.5 million for advancing to the quarterfinals or clinching the SEC, $2 million for a semifinal spot, and $2.5 million for winning the title game.

Additionally, the contract allocates a $11 million salary pool for assistants and support staff, expected to rank among the top 10 nationally. Unlike Fisher's fully guaranteed contract, worth $9.5 million annually, Elko's contract requires approval at a November 30 meeting of the board of regents.

Any postseason incentive will extend his contract by a year, with a maximum salary of $10.5 million and a national title.