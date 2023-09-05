"This kid is a bonafide winner" - Colorado HC Deion Sanders backs his son Shedeur Sanders with a promising throwback story that motivated him forever

Shedeur Sanders has continued to make the headlines, following his electric performance in the TCU vs. Colorado season opener. In what was his debut for Colorado, the quarterback broke the Buffaloes’ passing yard record, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Shedeur Sanders’ father and coach, Deion Sanders, showered praises on the signal-caller. “Prime Time” spoke to Pat McAfee about his son’s love of the game and his continuous desire to win.

“This kid is the bonafide winner, I don't think he has lost over 10 games in his whole life since he was there as a six-year-old. I don't think he is not even double digits. It’s probably six games, and he's lost in his life. So the kid is a winner. He's a bonafide leader. He knows the game, and he loves football.”

A story that motivated Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sander recounted a scenario where he took Shedeur Sanders to a school’s camp and was treated badly by the offensive coordinator. He noted they just played against that school, which means it was TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Bries while he was at Arkansas.

“We just played against this offensive coordinator. He was at that school, and we went to this school to camp and he paid him no attention. I don't even think he barely spoke to him. He just pushed him off to the side. And I went to tell the man, ‘That’s not a way to treat them. No, that's not right.’”

Coach Prime noted that Shedeur Sanders felt the disrespect and vowed never to return. That situation has been a motivation for the quarterback ever since. He wants to prove himself and his talent on the college football stage.

“He remembered that, and he told me, probably 20 minutes after those little situations happened. He said, ‘We would never come back here again. We'll never come back here,’ with the way that coach treated him.”

Sander warns about unfair player treatment

Citing the Shedeur Sanders situation, Deion Sanders noted he always warns his assistants about players' treatment in every situation as you never know what they could turn out to become.

“That's why I tell my guys, 'You be careful in these businesses. These kids watch everything and be careful how you treat them because you never know what they're going to come up with.'”

After the upset in the season opener against TCU, all eyes will be on Colorado as the season progresses. It is yet to be seen what the team setup can come out with under Coach Prime's guidance.