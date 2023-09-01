The leaders of the College Football Playoff met in Dallas on Wednesday to discuss structural changes to a 12-team playoff should the Pac-12 fold. The league finds itself on the brink of collapse following the mass exodus of its members to other Power Five conferences.

However, the decision-makers didn't make much progress concerning comprehensive alterations to the eventual 12-team playoff structure. The hope is to see what eventually becomes of the Pac-12 before the leadership can proceed with instituting a change in the structure.

“We're gonna have to wait ‘til the dust settles before making any decisions about how that might affect CFP,” executive director Bill Hancock said. “The fact is we just don't know yet. No one knows how conference realignment is going to wind up. It would just be premature to make any of these decisions about it.”

Several reports characterized the CFP meetings as amicable with all parties participating and giving contributions in a bid to find a resolution. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff also engaged in the meeting and provided his input, as reported by CFP executive director Bill Hancock.

There was reportedly a notable instance when George Kliavkoff and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark sat next to each other. This is despite the odds that were expected between the two Power Five leagues after the recent series of poaching.

It is worth noting that George Kliavkoff left the meeting early to catch his flight. On his way out, he told reporters he is focused on the future of the conference and expressed his confidence that a Pac-12 team will win the College Football Playoff national championship this season.

Pac-12’s fate could decide a new format for the CFP

The expanded College Football Playoff, set to include 12 teams, is planned to begin in 2024. There’s been a previous agreement on the qualifying model for teams in the playoff. However, the fate of the Pac-12 could lead to a change in the arrangement.

The decision regarding whether to stick with the current 6-6 format (six automatic qualifiers through conference championships and six at-large teams) or to shift to a 5-7 split is still under consideration. Hancock noted that little was discussed on the issue during the meeting.

The Group of Five leagues are reportedly in favor of sticking to the 6-6 model as it offers them better access with two automatic qualifications. However, the Power Five conferences want a new 5-7 model to be instituted as they often get better rankings.