Top 10 colleges with most 2024 NFL draft picks ft. Michigan

In three days and across seven rounds, 257 athletes were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Eighty-five schools were represented in this year's draft, less than 95 from last year.
Like every year in the draft, some schools are always more represented than others. A host of top college football programs had a good number of their players selected in the draft in Detroit. We take a look at the top 10 colleges with the most 2024 NFL draft picks.
10 colleges with the most 2024 NFL draft picks
#1. Michigan - 13
Michigan's selection in the 2024 NFL draft was headlined by superstar QB J.J. McCarthy, who was drafted at No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.
Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades
J.J. McCarthy - Minnesota Vikings
Kris Jenkins - Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Sainristil - Washington Commanders
Junior Colson - Los Angeles Chargers
Blake Corum - Los Angeles Rams
Roman Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
Zak Zinter - Cleveland Browns
AJ Barner - Seattle Seahawks
Trevor Keegan - Philadelphia Eagles
Michael Barrett - Carolina Panthers
LaDarius Henderson - Houston Texans
Jaylen Harrell - Tennessee Titans
Cornelius Johnson - Los Angeles Chargers
#2. Texas - 11
Texas had multiple first-round picks for the first time in 17 years and they set a modern-era program record for most players selected in one draft. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy was the first Longhorn off the board at No. 16 overall to the Seattle Seahawks.
Byron Murphy - Seattle Seahawks
Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs
T’Vondre Sweat - Tennessee Titans
Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers
Adonai Mitchell - Indianapolis Colts
Ja’Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers
Christian Jones - Arizona Cardinals
Keilan Robinson - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaylan Ford - New Orleans Saints
Ryan Watts - Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Whittington - Los Angeles Rams
#3. Alabama - 10
Alabama had 10 players selected in the 2024 NFL draft and had three players in the first round with JC Latham at No. 7, Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall and Terrion Arnold at No. 24. The other players are:
JC Latham - Tennessee Titans
Dallas Turner - Minnesota Vikings
Terrion Arnold - Detroit Lions
Kool-Aid McKinstry - New Orleans Saints
Chris Braswell - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jermaine Burton - Cincinnati Bengals
Justin Eboigbe - Los Angeles Chargers
Jase McClellan - Atlanta Falcons
Will Reichard - Minnesota Vikings
Jaylen Key - New York Jets
#4. Florida State - 10
Florida State produced 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft and was the only team in the country to have multiple defensive linemen, defensive backs and wide receivers selected. Exhibiting the balance of last year's squad, Florida State had five offensive players and five defensive players selected.
Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jordan Travis - New York Jets
Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
#5. Washington - 10
Washington had 10 players selected in the 2024 NFL draft, tying a school record in the seven-round era. Three Huskies went in the first round: quarterback Michael Penix Jr, wide receiver Rome Odunze and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.
Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears
Troy Fautanu - Pittsburgh Steelers
Ja'Lynn Polk - New England Patriots
Roger Rosengarten - Baltimore Ravens
Bralen Trice - Atlanta Falcons
Jalen McMillan - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Edefuan Ulofoshio - Buffalo Bills
Dominique Hampton - Washington Commanders
Devin Culp - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
#6. Georgia - 8
Georgia holds the record for the most number of players drafted in a single year as they had 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. They had only eight players selected in this year's draft. This year's contingent from Georgia was headlined by generational tight end Brock Bowers.
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders
Amarius Mims - Cincinnati Bengals
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers
Kamari Lassiter - Houston Texans
Javon Bullard - Green Bay Packers
Tykee Smith - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sedrick Van Pran - Buffalo Bills
Zion Logue - Atlanta Falcons
#7. Oregon - 8
Oregon set a program record in the 2024 NFL draft as eight players were selected, with their star quarterback, Bo Nix, leading the way. The program has experienced significant growth since the arrival of Dan Lanning as head coach, and the draft has made that more evident.
Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Troy Franklin - Denver Broncos
Jackson Powers-Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders
Khyree Jackson - Minnesota Vikings
Brandon Dorlus - Atlanta Falcons
Evan Williams - Green Bay Packers
Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jamal Hill - Houston Texans
#8. Penn State - 8
Penn State has had five or more draft picks for seven years in a row, dating back to 2018. The Nittany Lions had eight representatives in this year's draft. Two were selected in the first round: offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and defensive lineman Chop Robinson.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu - New York Jets
Chop Robinson - Miami Dolphins
Caedan Wallace - New England Patriots
Adisa Isaac - Baltimore Ravens
Theo Johnson - New York Giants
Hunter Nourzad - Kansas City Chiefs
Daequan Hardy - Buffalo Bills
Kalen King - Green Bay Packers
#9. Notre Dame - 7
Notre Dame had seven players selected in this year's draft, which means it has now produced 532 draft picks in its history, the most of any college. Joe Alt was picked 5th, making him the highest-drafted Notre Dame offensive lineman since 1969.
Joe Alt - Los Angeles Chargers
Blake Fisher - Houston Texans
Marist Liufau - Dallas Cowboys
Cam Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
JD Bertrand - Atlanta Falcons
Audric Estime - Denver Broncos
Javontae Jean-Baptiste - Washington Commanders
#10. USC - 7
With Caleb Williams’ selection, USC has produced more No. 1 overall draft picks than any other university in history. The program had seven selections in the 2024 NFL draft, with Williams being the only selection in the first two rounds.
Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Calen Bullock - Houston Texans
Marshawn Lloyd - Green Bay Packers
Jarrett Kingston - San Francisco 49ers
Brenden Rice - Los Angeles Chargers
Solomon Byrd - Houston Texans
Tahj Washington - Miami Dolphins