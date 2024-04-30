Top 10 colleges with most 2024 NFL draft picks ft. Michigan

In three days and across seven rounds, 257 athletes were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Eighty-five schools were represented in this year's draft, less than 95 from last year.

Like every year in the draft, some schools are always more represented than others. A host of top college football programs had a good number of their players selected in the draft in Detroit. We take a look at the top 10 colleges with the most 2024 NFL draft picks.

10 colleges with the most 2024 NFL draft picks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Michigan - 13

Michigan's selection in the 2024 NFL draft was headlined by superstar QB J.J. McCarthy, who was drafted at No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

J.J. McCarthy - Minnesota Vikings

Kris Jenkins - Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Sainristil - Washington Commanders

Junior Colson - Los Angeles Chargers

Blake Corum - Los Angeles Rams

Roman Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Zak Zinter - Cleveland Browns

AJ Barner - Seattle Seahawks

Trevor Keegan - Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Barrett - Carolina Panthers

LaDarius Henderson - Houston Texans

Jaylen Harrell - Tennessee Titans

Cornelius Johnson - Los Angeles Chargers

#2. Texas - 11

Texas had multiple first-round picks for the first time in 17 years and they set a modern-era program record for most players selected in one draft. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy was the first Longhorn off the board at No. 16 overall to the Seattle Seahawks.

Byron Murphy - Seattle Seahawks

Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs

T’Vondre Sweat - Tennessee Titans

Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers

Adonai Mitchell - Indianapolis Colts

Ja’Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers

Christian Jones - Arizona Cardinals

Keilan Robinson - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaylan Ford - New Orleans Saints

Ryan Watts - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jordan Whittington - Los Angeles Rams

#3. Alabama - 10

Alabama had 10 players selected in the 2024 NFL draft and had three players in the first round with JC Latham at No. 7, Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall and Terrion Arnold at No. 24. The other players are:

JC Latham - Tennessee Titans

Dallas Turner - Minnesota Vikings

Terrion Arnold - Detroit Lions

Kool-Aid McKinstry - New Orleans Saints

Chris Braswell - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jermaine Burton - Cincinnati Bengals

Justin Eboigbe - Los Angeles Chargers

Jase McClellan - Atlanta Falcons

Will Reichard - Minnesota Vikings

Jaylen Key - New York Jets

#4. Florida State - 10

Florida State produced 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft and was the only team in the country to have multiple defensive linemen, defensive backs and wide receivers selected. Exhibiting the balance of last year's squad, Florida State had five offensive players and five defensive players selected.

Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jordan Travis - New York Jets

Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

#5. Washington - 10

Washington had 10 players selected in the 2024 NFL draft, tying a school record in the seven-round era. Three Huskies went in the first round: quarterback Michael Penix Jr, wide receiver Rome Odunze and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons

Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears

Troy Fautanu - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ja'Lynn Polk - New England Patriots

Roger Rosengarten - Baltimore Ravens

Bralen Trice - Atlanta Falcons

Jalen McMillan - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Edefuan Ulofoshio - Buffalo Bills

Dominique Hampton - Washington Commanders

Devin Culp - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#6. Georgia - 8

Georgia holds the record for the most number of players drafted in a single year as they had 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. They had only eight players selected in this year's draft. This year's contingent from Georgia was headlined by generational tight end Brock Bowers.

Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders

Amarius Mims - Cincinnati Bengals

Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers

Kamari Lassiter - Houston Texans

Javon Bullard - Green Bay Packers

Tykee Smith - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sedrick Van Pran - Buffalo Bills

Zion Logue - Atlanta Falcons

#7. Oregon - 8

Oregon set a program record in the 2024 NFL draft as eight players were selected, with their star quarterback, Bo Nix, leading the way. The program has experienced significant growth since the arrival of Dan Lanning as head coach, and the draft has made that more evident.

Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

Troy Franklin - Denver Broncos

Jackson Powers-Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders

Khyree Jackson - Minnesota Vikings

Brandon Dorlus - Atlanta Falcons

Evan Williams - Green Bay Packers

Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamal Hill - Houston Texans

#8. Penn State - 8

Penn State has had five or more draft picks for seven years in a row, dating back to 2018. The Nittany Lions had eight representatives in this year's draft. Two were selected in the first round: offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and defensive lineman Chop Robinson.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu - New York Jets

Chop Robinson - Miami Dolphins

Caedan Wallace - New England Patriots

Adisa Isaac - Baltimore Ravens

Theo Johnson - New York Giants

Hunter Nourzad - Kansas City Chiefs

Daequan Hardy - Buffalo Bills

Kalen King - Green Bay Packers

#9. Notre Dame - 7

Notre Dame had seven players selected in this year's draft, which means it has now produced 532 draft picks in its history, the most of any college. Joe Alt was picked 5th, making him the highest-drafted Notre Dame offensive lineman since 1969.

Joe Alt - Los Angeles Chargers

Blake Fisher - Houston Texans

Marist Liufau - Dallas Cowboys

Cam Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

JD Bertrand - Atlanta Falcons

Audric Estime - Denver Broncos

Javontae Jean-Baptiste - Washington Commanders

#10. USC - 7

With Caleb Williams’ selection, USC has produced more No. 1 overall draft picks than any other university in history. The program had seven selections in the 2024 NFL draft, with Williams being the only selection in the first two rounds.

Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Calen Bullock - Houston Texans

Marshawn Lloyd - Green Bay Packers

Jarrett Kingston - San Francisco 49ers

Brenden Rice - Los Angeles Chargers

Solomon Byrd - Houston Texans

Tahj Washington - Miami Dolphins