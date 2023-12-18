Top 10 players skipping bowl games for 2024 NFL Draft ft. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and more

The college football bowl games are underway, but plenty of crucial players will sit out for multiple reasons.

With the transfer portal active, players listed in the portal won't be suiting up for their respective team's bowl games. But, some players won't play in their school's bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, as they don't want to risk injury.

Here are the ten best players sitting out of bowl games to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top 10 players sitting out of bowl games for the 2024 NFL Draft

#1, Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams will be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After a disappointing season for the USC Trojans, the American football QB won't play in the bowl game.

USC will play Louisville on Dec. 27 in the Holiday Bowl, but Williams has opted to sit out.

Williams won the Heisman in 2022 but took a hiatus this season. He went 266-for-388 for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2023.

Williams will be drafted by whichever team gets the first overall pick.

#2, Drake Maye, QB, UNC

North Carolina Tar Heels QB Drake Maye has also decided to sit out of their bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

He is expected to be the second QB off the board and might be selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This season, Maye went 269-for-425 for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Tar Heels will play West Virginia on Dec. 27 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

#3, Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

One of the top OTs in the 2024 NFL Draft is Notre Dame's Joe Alt, who will be sitting out of the Sun Bowl against Oregon State on Dec. 29.

Alt is currently projected to be a top-10 pick and could be the seventh overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

Over the past two seasons, Alt gave up just one sack.

#4, Laiatu Latu, DT, UCLA

Laiatu Latu sat out of the LA Bowl on Saturday as the UCLA Bruins beat Boise State 35-22.

He is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as he has had a successful college career.

Latu began his college career at Washington for one season before transferring to UCLA for the past two years. He recorded 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this season.

#5, Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

Sam Hartman is sitting out of the Sun Bowl.

Notre Dame will also be without their starting QB in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 as Sam Hartman has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Hartman is expected to be a Day 3 pick or potentially could be a priority undrafted free agent.

In his lone season at Notre Dame, he went 191-for-301 for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

#6, Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State

Oregon State will be without starting right tackle Tailese Fuaga in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 against Notre Dame.

Fuaga is projected to be a first or second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn't allow a sack in the past two seasons.

#7, Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Arizona will be without starting left tackle Jordan Morgan in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against Oklahoma.

Morgan is the seventh-best offensive lineman heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, per Mel Kiper. This past season, he allowed just two sacks.

#8, Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Nate Wiggins has opted out of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29. The Clemson Tigers cornerback won't play in the bowl game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Wiggins is expected to be drafted in the first round and is the 24th-best prospect per Kiper Jr.

Wiggins recorded 28 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack this season.

#9, Chop Robinson, DE/LB, Penn State

Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson opted out of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 against Ole Miss.

Robinson is Kiper Jr.'s fourth-best outside linebacker as the edge rusher finished this season with four sacks.

#10, Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton decided to opt out of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against Arizona.

He is ranked 7th on Kiper's offensive tackle and allowed just two sacks in the past three seasons.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season