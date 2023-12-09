Top 3 CFB analysts who think Jayden Daniels will win the 2023 Heisman Trophy ft. Joel Klatt, Chris Fallica, Kirk Herbstreit and more

LSU Tigers maverick quarterback, Jayden Daniels, had a phenomenal season. As a testament to the quality of his play, he is one of the favorites for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, despite not reaching the conference championship game.

Daniels put up spectacular statistics this season. He threw for 3,812 yards, resulting in 40 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,134 yards, resulting in 10 touchdowns.

In the last few days, he has won the SC Offensive Player of the Year, the A.P College Football Player of the Year, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The signs are trending toward him winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday as well. Several analysts agree that he is bound to win the Heisman in New York.

During an appearance on the Joel Klatt show, sports analyst, Chris 'the Bear' Fallica emphatically rooted for Daniels to win the award.

“I don’t know what we’re doing if Jayden Daniels doesn’t win the Heisman Trophy,” Fallica said. “He’s averaging more yards per game than 80 teams in the country and he’s accounted for more touchdowns than 90.”

Fox Sports analyst, Joel Klatt reiterated on his show that Daniels was a safe choice and that he had an advantage the other finalists did not have.

“So Jayden Daniels is going to have the numbers and he is going to be my back stop,” Klatt added. “Everybody else has matchups and stages and a path that, if they falter or if things if things don’t go their way, Jayden Daniels is going to win the Heisman Trophy.”

Good news for Jayden Daniels on the NFL draft front

In the latest 2024 NFL draft projections performed by CBS analyst, Chris Trapasso, Jayden Daniels pulls a significant surprise and is picked ahead of USC Trojans sensation, Caleb Williams.

According to the projection, he will be picked No. 2 overall by the New England Patriots, just behind North Carolina Tarheels' quarterback, Drake Maye.

"Surprise! The Patriots go with Daniels over Caleb Williams as the second quarterback off the board. Daniels is an athletic marvel with two years of high-caliber passing productivity in the SEC," Trapasso projects.

On the set of "The Pat McAfee Show," analyst Kirk Herbstreit pinpointed Daniels as the player to look out for in the draft.

“All of you guys are going to have all of your NFL gurus on for the draft and they’re all going to fall in love with Drake Maye and they’re all going to fall in love with Caleb Williams,” Herbstreit said. “I’m just telling you as we sit here right now, before the personal workouts and the combine workouts, the guy to look out for is Jayden Daniels.

If he does end up winning the Heisman Trophy, it is not inconceivable that Daniels star will end up being a sure first-round pick ahead of more heralded opponents.